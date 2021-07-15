East London braced for heatwave: Clear skies and highs of 29C forecast

Published: 12:19 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 12:27 PM July 15, 2021

All this hot weather has made for some beautiful sunsets, like this one captured over Cottons Park by George Atkinson, of Romford. - Credit: Archant

This upcoming weekend is set to be a scorcher in east London with temperatures rising to 29C by Sunday, July 18.

Tomorrow (Friday, July 16) is expected to start off cloudy, but become sunny by late morning with highs of 21C.

The pollen count is forecast to be very high throughout the weekend and upcoming week, according to the Met Office.

On Saturday, July 17, the sun should continue, with no sign of clouds and highs of 27C.

Moving into Sunday, July 18, the hot weather is due to remain with highs of 29C.

Monday, July 19 is set to bring temperatures of up to 25C, according to BBC weather, and there is expected to be a gentle breeze.

Tuesday, July 20 is currently expected to see the return of some cloud coverage but sunny intervals are expected with highs of 21C.

As Wednesday, July 21 comes around, there is expected to be light rain showers and temperatures could lower to 16C with a fresh breeze.

The light rain showers should continue into Thursday, but by Saturday, July 24, the clear skies are forecast to return, with highs of 21C.

