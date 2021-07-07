Seven dog-friendly parks in Romford

Published: 7:33 AM July 7, 2021 Updated: 7:46 AM July 7, 2021

Walking your dog is not only necessary but also offers great health benefits for both you and your pet.

Reported benefits include forming structure in your day, relieving stress and improving fitness, to name a few. Not only will your dog enjoy these scenic walks, but so will you.

From parks in the centre of Romford to large country parks in Hornchurch, you don’t need to travel far to find the perfect place to walk your pooch.

Raphael Park

This lakeside location is one of the largest parks in the borough of Havering, at 44 acres. It offers plenty of space for your four-legged friend to run free.

Fed by Black’s Brook Stream, there is a body of water in the park called Black’s Lake.

Facilities include 12 tennis courts, ornamental gardens, Millie’s coffee house, and Raphael’s restaurant.

Main Road, Romford, RM2 5EB.

Bedfords Park

Bedsford Park sign - Credit: Peter Stremes

Set in 215 acres, this dog-friendly public park is also a local nature reserve home to resident red deer.

Your four-legged friend will need to be kept on a lead to walk through certain areas of the reserve, such as the nature discovery centre.

The Park also features two large, artificial fishing lakes to the south and north, and you will be able to take in the great views across London.

Broxhill Road, Havering-atte-Bower, RM4 1QH.

Cottons Park

Closest to Romford's town centre, this park may not offer as much space as others, but its wildflower meadow and conservation grassland can be used for shorter dog walks throughout the week.

Covering 6.43 hectares, the park has room for recreational sports as well as leisurely dog walkers.

Cottons Approach, Romford, RM7 7AA.

Hornchurch Country Park - Credit: Peter Stremes

Hornchurch Country Park

Popular with dog walkers, Hornchurch Country Park is around 257 acres.

A sizeable amount of this park is dedicated to allowing wildlife to flourish. The Ingrebourne River runs down the east side of this park and through the Ingrebourne Marshes.

Squadrons Approach, Hornchurch RM12 6TS.

Lawns Park

Lap up the views across London from this Green Flag award-winning park. Your dog will be spoilt for choice in where to explore first.

It boasts a grass meadow that is cut once a year, with pathways cut in every fortnight which your dog can enjoy sniffing and exploring. Head towards the south-western side and you will find the viewing platform across London and grassland for sports. The south-eastern side also has ornamental shrubs and an area for children to play.

Mashiters Hill, Romford, RM1 4TL.

Central Park

This park in the middle of Harold Hill is sure to tire your dog out, as although it is only 17.23 hectares, it features a range of facilities such as a children’s play area, sports area, cricket pitch and parkour area that make it popular with residents.

Your dog will also find plenty of reason to keep their tails wagging, as informal paths through its two-acre woodland area make for the perfect walk.

Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill, RM3 8PU.

Rise Park

Just north of Romford and you can find this 24-acre public park that has thick hedgerows and large expanses of grassland.

Beauly Way, Romford, RM1 4XH.











