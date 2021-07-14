Things to do in east London this weekend

Published: 4:46 PM July 14, 2021

A kids birdwatching club is just one of the events happening this weekend for people across east London. - Credit: Stephen Window

There is plenty going on in east London this weekend, the last before Freedom Day arrives on Monday, July 19.

From rooftop movies to a kids birdwatching club, there's something for everyone.

Summer Fun Day

Care in the Community organisation Tears for Action are hosting a Summer Fun Day this Sunday at Barkingside Recreation Ground.

Hosted by Marvin Williams, activities are set to run from 2pm until late.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will go to the group, which supports the community to tackle homelessness and loneliness, as well as mental and physical health issues.

Sunday, July 18 - Barkingside Recreation Ground, 4 Mossford Green, Ilford, IG6 2BJ

Jack the Ripper guided tour

London Guided Walks is offering people the chance to learn about Whitechapel in 1888 as the infamous serial killer started his reign of terror on the streets of the East End.

Guided by a local expert, this tour is a chance to get clued up about the person responsible for The Whitechapel Murders.

This trip back in time starts from 7pm.

Saturday, July 17 - Aldgate Station, Aldgate High Street, London, EC3N 1AH

Saturday night will see a guided Jack the Ripper tour take place across various locations in Whitechapel. - Credit: Transworld Publishers

Rooftop Film Club

Three classic films will be shown at Stratford's rooftop cinema this weekend.

This movie bonanza will start with the aptly-chosen Friday, before continuing with The Princess Bride and Legally Blonde on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Friday's movie will start at 9.10pm, while those on the other two days will begin five minutes later.

Tickets cost £17.55.

All weekend - Floor 8, Stratford Multi Storey Car Park, Great Eastern Road, E15 1BB

Open Garden

The Long House Plants nursery is hosting an open garden for local people on Saturday.

Harold Hill Salvation Army will be providing refreshments at this event, which will give enthusiasts a glimpse of the garden that first opened to the public in 2006.

People can visit the space - featured on BBC's Gardeners' World - between 11am and 4pm.

Entry costs £6 for adults and £3 for children. Contact 01708 371719 or 01708 379458 for further information.

Saturday, July 17 - Long House Plants, Church Road, Noak Hill, RM4 1LD

People are invited to attend an Open Garden event at the Long House Plants retail nursery on Saturday. - Credit: Don Tait

Kids Birdwatching Club

Held on the third Saturday of every month, this event allows young nature lovers to explore the RSPB Rainham Marshes nature reserve through the season and learn about the birds that visit and live in the area.

Though there's no need to book, children must be accompanied by an adult.

The session costs £2.50 for Wildlife Explorers members and £5 for non-members.

Saturday, July 17 - RSPB Rainham Marshes, New Tank Hill Rd, Purfleet, Essex, RM19 1SZ

RSPB Rainham Marshes nature reserve - Credit: Land & Water







