Four pools to enjoy in and around Romford

Going abroad on holiday this year may be off the cards but you can still enjoy a summer of swimming.

Not only will you benefit from increasing your fitness, it is an affordable way to spend the day with family. Here is where to swim in and around Romford.

Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre

This leisure facility in Romford features two indoor heated swimming pools, where swimming lessons can be booked. The smaller pool is 17m in length and heated at 29 to 30 degrees, while the main 25m pool is heated to 28 degrees and boasts eight lanes. Both pools can used without membership.

Anyone who lives in Havering and is under five or on the swim scheme can use the pools for free.

David Lloyd Gidea Park

Although membership is required, club staff will give you a guided tour and talk you through the range of access packages.

Boasting a heated 25m indoor pool and 20m outdoor pool fitted with a bar, the whole family can get involved with water activities here. Kids can enjoy heated indoor and outdoor splash pools and “expert coaching” is also available to refine swimming techniques.

Mayfield Leisure Centre and Pool

This has a six-lane 25m swimming pool where a range of sessions can be booked.

Located in Ilford, ladies can take part in women-only sessions and adults can enjoy the tranquillity of the adult-only lane. Disability and fitness-focused aquarobics classes are also held here.

Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre

Based in Hornchurch, this leisure centre offers “second-to-none" aquatic facilities and swimming lessons.

Featuring two pools that can be adapted to all abilities, confident swimmers can enjoy diving into the deep end in the specialist diving pool while learners can be taught by qualified trainers in the smaller teaching pool.

The main 25m pool features eight lanes, allowing for fitness sessions to be held alongside designated swimming lanes.