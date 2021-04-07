New Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre set to open

Published: 12:49 PM April 7, 2021

A new £23million leisure centre in Havering will open as lockdown restrictions are eased on April 12.

The Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre in Hornchurch Road centre has a 25-metre, eight-lane swimming pool and a 20-metre-wide learning and diving pool, which has a movable floor to change the depth.

The new 25m pool - Credit: Everyone Active

It will also feature a 100-station health and fitness suite, sports hall and three exercise studios.

It replaced Hornchurch Sports Centre, which closed last year.

Havering Council and its leisure provider, Everyone Active, has secured over £580,000 from Sport England’s National Leisure Recovery Fund to make up for some of the losses made since all leisure centres were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic as well as support the reopenings.

Cllr Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: “It has been a difficult year for leisure centres, and as we start to see restrictions ease this funding is a much-needed boost to help them reopen.

The sports centre has replaced the now demolished Hornchurch Sports Centre - Credit: Peter Barrett

“In the last year, we’ve seen just how crucial it is to keep fit and healthy and our leisure centres play a pivotal role in the health and wellbeing of Havering residents, so the council and Everyone Active are very pleased and grateful that our request for further funding was approved.

“The money will help us get leisure centres open again so residents can get back to living healthy lives, something that is incredibly important to the council.

The new sports hall - Credit: Everyone Active

“It also comes just before the official opening of the new Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre in Hornchurch, which will be really exciting to see."

The next step of the council's investment in leisure facilities will also see the beginning of a new centre being constructed at the end of this year in south Havering.

Tom Fletcher, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “This vital funding is much appreciated as it plays a huge part in helping us support our vision to get everyone active and back in our centres.

The new fitness studio - Credit: Everyone Active

“We are passionate about providing people of all ages and background the opportunity to exercise and this financial support will go a long way to maintaining the good health of local communities.

“Our brand new £23million Harrow Lodge Leisure centre will also open its doors for the first time now the government has confirmed that leisure facilities can reopen on April 12."

People can book sessions by downloading the Everyone Active app.