Seven landmarks to visit in Havering

Chantelle Billson

Published: 4:39 PM July 8, 2021   
Bower House in Havering-atte-Bower. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Bower House in Havering-atte-Bower. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

From visiting historical houses to exploring Europe's only listed skatepark, Havering is home to an array of incredible landmarks. Here is a selection.

Bower House

In Havering-atte-Bower, the Grade I listed Bower House, which was built in 1729 by English architect Henry Flitcroft, incorporates items salvaged from the ruined Havering Palace.

Rainham Hall

Rainham Hall

Rainham Hall

Owned by the National Trust since 1949, this Grade II listed Georgian House was built in 1729 for sea merchant Captain John Harle.

This Havering landmark features community gardens which surround the hall and can be explored through a one-way system around the garden.  

You may also want to watch:

Rom Skatepark

File photo dated 28/10/14 of Rom skatepark in Hornchurch, Essex which dates back to the 1970s and is

Rom Skatepark is the first in Europe to become a protected heritage site in recognition of its cultural importance.

Located in Hornchurch and built in 1978 by Adrian Rolt of G-Force, Rom Skatepark is the first in Europe protected by a Grade II listed status. At the site, you will be greeted by volunteers who will be happy to share the history of the park with you.  

Langtons House and Gardens  

Langtons House and Langtons Gardens (pic: Havering Council)

Langtons House and Langtons Gardens (pic: Havering Council)

This Grade II listed 18th century manor house sits within landscaped gardens and is located in Hornchurch.

The gardens were designed by Britain's “best-loved landscape designer” Sir Humphry Repton, according to National Trust, and feature a Victorian greenhouse and ornamental bridge.  

St Edward’s Church 

Built originally in 1410, St Edward’s is in Romford's Market Place.

The church that now stands replaced the initial build when it was built in 1849-50. Within the church, some of the memorials are from the earlier 1410 building.

Upminster Windmill  

Time stands still for this giant windmill at St Mary's Lane, Upminster, Essex. It often stops the t

Upminster Windmill was built by James Nokes in 1803.

Described as a “smock mill”, this Grade II listed windmill was built in 1803 by farmer James Nokes. Located in Upminster, the restored windmill is open to the public as a museum thanks to a grant awarded by Heritage Lottery Fund and Veolia North Thames Trust.

Today, the windmill is managed on behalf of Havering by charity The Friends of Upminster Windmill.  

Hare Hall  

Romford's Royal Liberty School

Romford's Royal Liberty School

Since 1921 Hare Hall in Gidea Park has been the Royal Liberty School for boys, but it was originally built in 1769 to 1770 as a country house for British Indian intelligence officer John A Wallinger.

2018 marked the 250th anniversary of the building's construction.  


