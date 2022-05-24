Two men, from Brent and Tottenham, are awaiting trial after being charged with murder following the fatal stabbing on Emmanuel Odunlami in central London - Credit: City of London Police

A trial date has been fixed for two men charged with the killing of Romford father Emmanuel Odunlami.

The 32-year-old sadly died after being found with a stab wound in Gresham Street at 11.30pm on May 1.

Jordell Menzies, of Tennyson Road in Queen's Park, and Quincy Ffrench-Yethman, of Foyle Road in Tottenham, both appeared at the Old Bailey on May 19.

Menzies, 25, and Ffrench-Yethman, 26, will enter pleas at the same court on August 11 after none were entered at Thursday's hearing.

A provisional trial date of March 6, 2023 has been set for the pair, with the proceedings estimated to last between four and five weeks.

Both defendants have been remanded in custody.

A tribute from Emmanuel's family described the 32-year-old as a "loving father, fiancé, son, brother, family member and friend who was unjustly taken ahead of his time".