Family pays tribute to 'genuine soul' fatally stabbed on birthday weekend
- Credit: City of London Police
The family of a Romford man fatally stabbed two weeks ago near St Paul's Cathedral have paid tribute following his death.
Emmanuel Odunlami was found in Gresham Street suffering from a stab injury at 11:30pm on May 1.
Officers carried out CPR at the scene before Emmanuel was taken to hospital where he died.
His family have since released a statement where they described the 32-year-old as a "loving father, fiancé, son, brother, family member and friend who was unjustly taken ahead of his time".
They added: "[Emmanuel] was celebrating his birthday on the bank holiday weekend when he was sadly taken from us.
“Emmanuel was immensely loved by all who knew him. He had a kind heart, a bright smile and a genuine soul.
“Rest in perfect peace Emmanuel Odunlami. We love and miss you forever.”
The family has asked for their privacy to be respected.
City of London Police continue to appeal for information on Emmanuel's killing.
One person who was arrested on suspicion of murder has since been bailed.
Anyone with information should use City of London Police's Major Incident Public Portal.
To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.