Emmanuel Odunlami, 32, from Romford, was found in the City of London suffering from a fatal stab wound on the night of May 1 - Credit: City of London Police

The victim of a fatal stabbing near St Paul's Cathedral on Sunday night was from Romford.

Emmanuel Odunlami, 32, was found in Gresham Street suffering from a stab wound at 11:30pm on May 1.

Officers carried out CPR at the scene before Emmanuel was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

He has been named by City of London police who continue to appeal for information on his killing.

One person arrested on suspicion of murder has since been bailed.

Emmanuel's next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information should use the Major Incident Public Portal, or to be anonymous, contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.