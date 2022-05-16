Man charged with murder of 'loving father' from Romford

Emmanuel Odunlami, from Romford, was fatally stabbed in Central London on May 1 - Credit: City of London Police

A man has been charged with the murder of a “loving father” from Romford.

Quincy Ffrench-Yethman, of Foyle Road in Tottenham, was charged today (May 16) with the murder of Emmanuel Odunlami.

Emmanuel was found in Gresham Street suffering from a stab wound at 11.30pm on May 1.

Officers carried out CPR at the scene before the 32-year-old was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Ffrench-Yethman, 26, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court tomorrow (May 17).

The family of Emmanuel recently paid tribute to him and in a statement, they described him as a "loving father, fiancé, son, brother, family member and friend who was unjustly taken ahead of his time".