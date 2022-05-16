News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Man charged with murder of 'loving father' from Romford

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 5:51 PM May 16, 2022
Emmanuel Odunlami, from Romford, was fatally stabbed in Central London on May 1

Emmanuel Odunlami, from Romford, was fatally stabbed in Central London on May 1 - Credit: City of London Police

A man has been charged with the murder of a “loving father” from Romford.  

Quincy Ffrench-Yethman, of Foyle Road in Tottenham, was charged today (May 16) with the murder of Emmanuel Odunlami. 

Emmanuel was found in Gresham Street suffering from a stab wound at 11.30pm on May 1.  

Officers carried out CPR at the scene before the 32-year-old was taken to hospital where he sadly died.   

Ffrench-Yethman, 26, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court tomorrow (May 17).  

The family of Emmanuel recently paid tribute to him and in a statement, they described him as a "loving father, fiancé, son, brother, family member and friend who was unjustly taken ahead of his time".   

London Live News
Knife Crime
Romford News

Don't Miss

Clever Clogs Day Nursery

Children 'not kept safe': Nursery retains 'inadequate' rating

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The menu board at Popeyes in Westfield Stratford

London Live News

Fried chicken chain Popeyes to open Romford restaurant

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Oakfields Preparatory School

'Close-knit, family environment': Upminster school rated 'excellent'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Havering Council has announced a coronavirus financial support package of �4.5million. Picture: Adri

Local Election 2022

Local election 2022: Rainham and Wennington result announced

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon