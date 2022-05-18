News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Second man charged with fatal stabbing of Emmanuel Odunlami

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 11:30 AM May 18, 2022
Victim of City of London fatal stabbing was from Romford

Emmanuel Odunlami, 32, from Romford, was found in the City of London suffering from a fatal stab wound on the night of May 1 - Credit: City of London Police

A second man has been charged with murder after a "loving" father from Romford was fatally stabbed in central London.

Emmanuel Odunlami was found with a stab wound in Gresham Street at 11.30pm on May 1.

The 32-year-old was taken to hospital where he sadly died.   

Jordell Menzies, of Tennyson Road in Queens Park, was charged with murder today (May 18).

The 25-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning.

On Monday - May 16 - Quincy Ffrench-Yethman became the first person to be charged in connection with Emmanuel's killing.

The 26-year-old, of Foyle Road in Tottenham, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court yesterday (May 17).

An update on those proceedings is awaited from the court. 

A recent tribute from Emmanuel's family described the 32-year-old as a "loving father, fiancé, son, brother, family member and friend who was unjustly taken ahead of his time".   

City of London Police
London Live News
Knife Crime
Brent News
Romford News

Don't Miss

Police tape. Stock image. Picture: PA/YUI MOK

London Live News

Man dies after Romford car park incident

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Dispersal order active in Romford

London Live News

Dispersal order enforced in Romford as crime increases

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Police pursuit in Burdett Road, Mile End

Essex Police

Shop worker racially abused in Brentwood Tesco

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
The menu board at Popeyes in Westfield Stratford

London Live News

Fried chicken chain Popeyes to open Romford restaurant

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon