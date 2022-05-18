Second man charged with fatal stabbing of Emmanuel Odunlami
- Credit: City of London Police
A second man has been charged with murder after a "loving" father from Romford was fatally stabbed in central London.
Emmanuel Odunlami was found with a stab wound in Gresham Street at 11.30pm on May 1.
The 32-year-old was taken to hospital where he sadly died.
Jordell Menzies, of Tennyson Road in Queens Park, was charged with murder today (May 18).
The 25-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning.
On Monday - May 16 - Quincy Ffrench-Yethman became the first person to be charged in connection with Emmanuel's killing.
The 26-year-old, of Foyle Road in Tottenham, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court yesterday (May 17).
An update on those proceedings is awaited from the court.
A recent tribute from Emmanuel's family described the 32-year-old as a "loving father, fiancé, son, brother, family member and friend who was unjustly taken ahead of his time".