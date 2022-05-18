Emmanuel Odunlami, 32, from Romford, was found in the City of London suffering from a fatal stab wound on the night of May 1 - Credit: City of London Police

A second man has been charged with murder after a "loving" father from Romford was fatally stabbed in central London.

Emmanuel Odunlami was found with a stab wound in Gresham Street at 11.30pm on May 1.

The 32-year-old was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Jordell Menzies, of Tennyson Road in Queens Park, was charged with murder today (May 18).

The 25-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning.

On Monday - May 16 - Quincy Ffrench-Yethman became the first person to be charged in connection with Emmanuel's killing.

The 26-year-old, of Foyle Road in Tottenham, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court yesterday (May 17).

An update on those proceedings is awaited from the court.

A recent tribute from Emmanuel's family described the 32-year-old as a "loving father, fiancé, son, brother, family member and friend who was unjustly taken ahead of his time".