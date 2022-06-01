Some of the east London offenders who were jailed in May - Credit: Met Police / Essex Police

Here's a round-up of 12 offenders from across east London who were jailed in May.

Zach Hughes

Zach Hughes, 27, of Romford, was sentenced to 23 years for attempted murder - Credit: Essex Police

The 27-year-old from Romford attempted to murder a woman and a young child in Brentwood last year.

On July 12, he met with his victims and another person before they travelled together to Brentwood.

As they parked in Brook Street, Hughes went to the back of the car, reached inside and attacked the child and woman.

Hughes, of Brentwood Road, was jailed for 23 years at Basildon Crown Court on May 6 after admitting to attempted murder.

Anthony Lascelles

Anthony Lascelles, 34, of Hitchin Close, Romford, was sentenced to 18 years with an extended licence period of five years - Credit: Met Police

This Romford burglar helped carry out a violent raid at a family home in Upminster where an 11-year-old boy was shot.

Three men forced their way into the Kerry Drive home after knocking a man to the ground on the doorstep and stole £20,000 worth of jewellery and watches.

The child suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and the man, aged in his 40s, was stabbed in the head during the burglary on May 1, 2020.

Lascelles, 34, of Hitchin Close, Romford, was sentenced to 18 years with an extended licence period of five years at Snaresbrook Crown Court on May 6.

His two accomplices - Christopher Sargent, 28, of Macaulay Road, East Ham and Ajaypal Singh, 28, of Banks Way, Newham - were jailed in November.

Eloi Sesay and Olamide Oluwajana

Eloi Sesay, 32, of Wood Street in Waltham Forest - Credit: Metropolitan Police

These sex offenders attacked a woman after luring her to Waltham Forest in a "callous and depraved set-up" planned over WhatsApp.

The 23-year-old victim believed she was going to a gathering in Walthamstow on September 21, 2019, with a man she had been talking to online for several months.

During the course of the evening, she was raped and sexually assaulted.

Sesay, 32, of Wood Street in Waltham Forest, was jailed for eight years for rape and Oluwajana, 33, of Penn Gardens in Romford, was given a two-year suspended sentence.

Sebastian and Anna Zimoch

Sebastian, 48, and Anna Zimoch, 45, of Carlton Road, Gidea Park - Credit: Met Police

This couple from Gidea Park were part of an organised crime group found to be trafficking women from Poland.

Sebastian, 48, and Anna Zimoch, 45 - both of Carlton Road - were among five members of a network which profited from the sexual exploitation of women through running brothels and escort services.

Sebastian was jailed for eight years at Isleworth Crown Court on May 27, while Anna was given a two-year suspended sentence, ordered to undertake 150 hours unpaid work and attend 30 days' rehabilitation.

Both were found guilty of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view of exploitation and conspiracy to control prostitution for gain.

Terrique Tomlin

Terrique Tomlin, 18 - Credit: Metropolitan Police

This 18-year-old from Ilford was among four people found to be involved in the fatal shooting of a “devoted father” in Enfield.

Christopher George, 26, died after being shot in the chest at close range in Sebastopol Road on July 29, 2020.

He had travelled to Edmonton to meet an associate when he was spotted by the four defendants, who followed him in two vehicles before he was shot.

Police say Tomlin was identified from a “drill music” video, which was partly filmed on the Fore Street Estate located metres away from the scene of the shooting.

He was jailed for 11 years on May 25 after previously being convicted of manslaughter but found not guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Andy Koseda

Andy Koseda, 54, of no fixed address, was jailed after threatening someone with a knife and carving swastikas into walls in Stratford - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Koseda, 54, threatened someone with a knife and carved swastikas into walls at the Westfield shopping centre in Stratford.

Officers were called to the centre on February 15 to reports Koseda had caused criminal damage.

Police say he was also racially abusive and threatening towards officers upon arrest.

Koseda, of no fixed address, was jailed for two years and six months on May 5 after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.

He was convicted of multiple offences including threatening a person with a knife in a public place; racially aggravated harassment; criminal damage; possession of a knife; and using threatening words to cause harassment.

Mujahid Ali, Hamza Wahid and Mohamed Mohamed

Newham men Mujahid Ali, Hamza Wahid and Mohamed Mohamed, all aged 25, were jailed for their roles in the brutal attack - Credit: Met Police

These three from Newham brutally beat a man - including using a steering wheel lock - and laughed about it afterwards.

Ali, Wahid and Mohamed, all aged 25, were caught on a dashcam from Mohamed's BMW discussing what to do to the victim, carrying out the attack and talking about it while driving away.

They were sentenced on May 20 after all pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent at a previous hearing.

Ali and Mohamed, of Valetta Grove and Rowstone Walk in Plaistow respectively, were each jailed for four years and six months.

Wahid, of Queen’s Terrace in Upton Park, was handed a four-year term.

Airidas Janavicius

Airidas Janavicius, of Dagenham, has been jailed for 12 years after punching to death a colleague - Credit: Met Police

This Dagenham man killed his colleague by repeatedly punching him in the head after they had been drinking together.

Airidas Janavicius, 38, of Burdetts Road, assaulted 44-year-old father-of-two Marius Lakavicius, who was found in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham, late on July 23.

Janavicius initially lied to police about what had happened, concocting a story about the pair being attacked by a group of six to eight men, Scotland Yard said.

After being charged, he denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter and perverting the course of justice at Snaresbrook Crown Court in April.

He was jailed for 12 years at the same court on May 5.