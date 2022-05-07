Three burglars who carried out a violent raid at a family home in Upminster where an 11-year old boy was shot have been jailed.

Anthony Lascelles, 34, of Hitchin Close, Romford, was sentenced to 18 years with an extended licence period of five years at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday (May 6).

He had previously pleaded guilty to the robbery.

In November, Christopher Sargent, 28, of Macaulay Road, East Ham, pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to 15 years, with an extended licence period of five years.

Ajaypal Singh, 28, of Banks Way, Newham, was found guilty of robbery and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply and possession of a pointed/bladed article the same month.

He was sentenced to 20 years with an extended licence period of five years.

At around 9.30pm on May 1 2020, emergency services were called to a residential property in Kerry Drive.

Police and paramedics found an 11-year-old boy who was in a serious condition with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

A man, aged in his 40s, had also sustained stab wounds to his head.

They were both taken to hospital.

Scotland Yard said the man had opened the front door to a person who was later identified as Sargent, who had claimed to be a delivery driver and had left a parcel on the doorstep.

As he bent down to collect the parcel, he was knocked to the ground by a group of men who forced entry to the property.

They demanded the homeowner hand over any money he had at the address and threatened to harm his 11-year-old son if he failed.

During the incident, a shotgun legally held at the address was discharged, wounding the boy. Thankfully, the child's injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

The group fled with £20,000 worth of jewellery and watches.

Officers from the Met's specialist crime command began enquiries to trace the men, including a review of number plate and mobile phone data from the area. They also recovered doorbell footage of the suspects who were later arrested and charged.

DC Darren Warner said: "This result is the conclusion of a complex investigation into a serious and violent crime that had a significant impact on the local community. It also left a family, including a young child, terrified.

"They will never be able to forget what happened to them that night.