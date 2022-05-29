The Territorial Support Group entering the address of Sebastian and Anna Zimoch, who have been sentenced for trafficking women from Poland - Credit: Met Police

A couple from Gidea Park have been sentenced for modern slavery offences as part of an organised crime group found to be trafficking women from Poland.

Sebastian Zimoch, 48, and Anna Zimoch, 45 - both of Carlton Road - were two of five defendants involved in a criminal network which profited from the sexual exploitation of women through running brothels and escort services.

The group was convicted on March 26 after a 10-week trial at Isleworth Crown Court, where they returned for sentencing on Friday (May 27).

Sebastian Zimoch was jailed for eight years, while Anna was given a two-year suspended sentence, ordered to undertake 150 hours unpaid work and attend 30 days' rehabilitation requirement.

Sebastian Zimoch, 48, has been jailed for conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view of exploitation and conspiracy to control prostitution for gain - Credit: Met Police

Both were found guilty of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view of exploitation and conspiracy to control prostitution for gain.

The couple first started running brothels in the Docklands and north west London in 2015, alongside co-defendant Michael Lozinski who was doing the same in west London.

As heads of the OCG, the husband and wife recruited women, employed a number of drivers and a receptionist to facilitate their exploitative practices for profit.

Anna Zimoch, 45, has been jailed for conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view of exploitation and conspiracy to control prostitution for gain - Credit: Met Police

One of the victims - who was 19 at the time - alerted police in April 2020 after being denied food by a group member because she had refused to perform sexual services with a client.

Operating under the pseudonym Bella, has since said: “I hope my story will help keep young vulnerable woman and children safe.

"Modern slavery needs to be stop immediately. After today, I will be looking forward to the future.”

Lozinski - with whom the Zimoch's stopped working in 2020 - was jailed for seven years and further convicted of controlling prostitution for gain.

Defendants Gregaor Borowka and Rafal Lacki were trusted members of the criminal enterprise.

Borowka was jailed for three years and nine months, while Lacki - handed an 18-month term - was released on Friday due to time already served.

After the Zimoch's stopped working with Lozinski, they began running Golden Kiss - an escort website which advertised women for sex work.

Specialist officers from the Met’s central specialist crime began investigating in April 2020, arresting all five defendants on February 9 this year.

Detectives identified over 300 potential victims and safeguarded 134 in total.

Det Insp Esther Richardson, who led the investigation, said: “This organised crime group may never have been identified if it weren’t for our brave and courageous victim, her evidence was crucial to our investigation.

"I give my heartfelt thanks to her, she enabled us to bring these offenders to justice.”

To report modern slavery or trafficking, call The Salvation Army’s 24 hour confidential referral helpline on 0800 808 3733.

Alternatively, contact the Modern Slavery Helpline confidentially on 08000 121 700.

This is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.