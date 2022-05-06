Zach Hughes, 27, of Romford, was sentenced to 36 years for attempted murder - Credit: Essex Police

A Romford man has been jailed for 36 years for attempting to murder a woman and young child in Brentwood last year.

Zach Hughes, 27, of Brentwood Road in Romford, was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court today - May 6 - after admitting to attempted murder.

On July 12 last year, Hughes met with his victims and another person before they travelled together to Brentwood.

As they parked in Brook Street, Hughes went to the back of the car, reached inside and attacked the young child and a woman.

The victims were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital.

Hughes was arrested the next day and charged with attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

On March 9, Hughes pleaded guilty to all three charges at Basildon Crown Court.

Det Insp Brian Palombella described the case as "extremely sensitive and distressing".

“I would like to offer my sincere thanks to the first responders and members of the public whose actions were vital in what were clearly very traumatizing circumstances," he added.