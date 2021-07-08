Five ways to spend a rainy day in Romford

Published: 7:00 AM July 8, 2021

The Brookside Theatre in Romford is entirely self-sufficient. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

It can be hard to go out when it is pouring with rain outside.

Thankfully, Romford offers a range of indoor facilities that will ensure you can make the most of your day without letting a bit of drizzle dampen your spirits.

Here is a list of five indoor activities you can do when it’s raining in Romford.

Brookside Theatre

Brookside Theatre - Credit: Archant

This 194-seat theatre was established in 2012 and is based in the Romford War Memorial buildings.

It aims to raise funds to continue renovation and upkeep of the historic site and as a self-funded volunteer-run theatre, it is a great place to spend your evening on a rainy day.

Shows include the musical Wizard of Oz and Forever Man – The Genius of Eric Clapton, which both started on July 6.

Romford Central Library

The Romford Central Library offers a range of services that will keep you occupied all day. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Browse the shelves in search of a new book or sit back and read that chapter you never got the chance to finish.

This well-equipped library offers computer, scanning and printing facilities, and a range of books and magazines.

The Mercury

Enjoy a spot of shopping at the Mercury shopping centre in Romford. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Stay dry inside this enclosed shopping mall in the town centre.

Dating back to 1990, this mall features shops, restaurants and an independent eight-screen cinema, Premiere Cinemas, where tickets are £4 regardless of the screening.

On level three, Mecca bingo club can be found alongside Stages Academy dance studio.

Havering Museum

Havering Museum collects and preserves objects which record the history of the borough. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Located on the ground floor of the old Romford Brewery, the Havering Museum tells the story of Havering from pre-history to present day.

Here you will happily be able to spend a day sheltering from the rain and exploring the history and achievements of the area and its people.

It also features a plaque to a police officer who died in 1913 while stopping a runaway horse in Romford Market.

Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre

Sapphire ice rink is home to the Active Raiders ice hockey team - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Enjoy a sports-filled day at this leisure facility, where the full-sized ice rink is open to the public.

Aaron Connolly attacks for Everyone Active Raiders against Telford during the Spring Cup - Credit: John Scott

The ice rink is also home to the Romford-based Active Raiders ice hockey team, who you can watch when they play at home.

This facility also offers two swimming pools, swimming lessons, dance studios and two cafés to ensure that you can refuel with ease.



