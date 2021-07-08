Five ways to spend a rainy day in Romford
- Credit: Chantelle Billson
It can be hard to go out when it is pouring with rain outside.
Thankfully, Romford offers a range of indoor facilities that will ensure you can make the most of your day without letting a bit of drizzle dampen your spirits.
Here is a list of five indoor activities you can do when it’s raining in Romford.
Brookside Theatre
This 194-seat theatre was established in 2012 and is based in the Romford War Memorial buildings.
It aims to raise funds to continue renovation and upkeep of the historic site and as a self-funded volunteer-run theatre, it is a great place to spend your evening on a rainy day.
Shows include the musical Wizard of Oz and Forever Man – The Genius of Eric Clapton, which both started on July 6.
Romford Central Library
Browse the shelves in search of a new book or sit back and read that chapter you never got the chance to finish.
This well-equipped library offers computer, scanning and printing facilities, and a range of books and magazines.
The Mercury
Stay dry inside this enclosed shopping mall in the town centre.
Dating back to 1990, this mall features shops, restaurants and an independent eight-screen cinema, Premiere Cinemas, where tickets are £4 regardless of the screening.
On level three, Mecca bingo club can be found alongside Stages Academy dance studio.
Havering Museum
Located on the ground floor of the old Romford Brewery, the Havering Museum tells the story of Havering from pre-history to present day.
Here you will happily be able to spend a day sheltering from the rain and exploring the history and achievements of the area and its people.
It also features a plaque to a police officer who died in 1913 while stopping a runaway horse in Romford Market.
Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre
Enjoy a sports-filled day at this leisure facility, where the full-sized ice rink is open to the public.
The ice rink is also home to the Romford-based Active Raiders ice hockey team, who you can watch when they play at home.
This facility also offers two swimming pools, swimming lessons, dance studios and two cafés to ensure that you can refuel with ease.