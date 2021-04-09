Brookside Theatre appeals for help repairing windows

Published: 10:57 PM April 9, 2021

A Romford theatre is hoping to raise more than £10,500 to fix its broken windows so it can re-open in May.

Brookside Theatre, which is based in the Romford War Memorial buildings, said it urgently needs to replace the building’s windows, which are rotten and “barely hold the glass”.

Artistic director Jai Sepple BEM said the renovation would improve public safety and make the building more environmentally friendly, as it currently wastes heat.

He said: “We’re hoping to open at the end of next month, but we really need to fix the windows.

“The theatre is an important part of the community and we are hoping people will support us.”

Artistic director Jai Sepple is asking for donations from the public - Credit: Brookside Theatre

He added the theatre is entirely run by volunteers and is self-funded, and he is grateful to local window fitters Capital Window Doctor which has offered to fit the new windows for free.

The Romford War Memorial buildings opened in 1953 to commemorate people from Romford who died in the Second World War, but in the 1970s it was abandoned and remained derelict for a number of years.

You can donate to the appeal at www.spacehive.com/brookside-theatre-window-appeal