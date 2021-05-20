News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Shopping centre's restaurants and bingo hall welcome back indoor customers



Sally Patterson

Published: 11:07 AM May 20, 2021   
LORNA AND GEORGINA FROM ROMFORD CHECK OUT THE DATE CIRCLED IN RED 17TH MAYLIBERTY BELL RESTAURANT

Lorna and Georgina were counting down the days until May 17 when they could get back to the Liberty Bell in Romford - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Diners enjoyed eating indoors as Covid restrictions further eased this week in the third stage of the government's roadmap out of lockdown.

IN MACDONALDS MERCURY HALLLINDA AND JASON CLARKE FROM ROMFORD

Linda and Jason Clarke tucked into a McDonald's in Romford's Mercury Shopping Centre - Credit: Sandra Rowse

As of this Monday (May 17), restaurants could seat tables of six people or two households indoors -  though gatherings of over 30 people inside remains illegal.

CAFFE TERRA MERCURY SHOPPING HALLKEN KNIGHT AND ALFIE REID FROM ROMFORD17/5/21

Friends Ken Knight and Alfie Reid caught up over dinner at Caffe Terra in the Mercury Shopping Mall - Credit: Sandra Rowse

At the Mercury Shopping Centre, manager Spencer Hawken was delighted to see customers sitting down in the mall's eateries again, including Della Continental, Pink Salmon and McDonald's.

He said this would add to customer's "shopping experience", with more options than a takeaway bite.

LESLEY AND ALAN ASHFORD FROM ROMFORDLIBERTY BELL RESTAURANT ROMFORD

Lesley and Alan Ashford loved having a meal out on May 17 - Credit: Sandra Rowse

The centre's Mecca Bingo also reopened this week, serving hot meals every day from 11am to 10pm and hosting a fully-licensed bar. 

MICHAEL PHILLIPS FROM ROMFORDDATE ON CALENDAR CIRCLED 17 MAYLIBERTY BELL RESTURANT ROMFORD 17/5/21

Michael Phillips from Romford enjoyed his drink at the Liberty Bell - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Spencer said: “For older players, it's particularly exciting because this is their social life, which for the best part of a year has been taken away from them."

MECCA BINGO MERCURY CENTRE ROMFORD17/5/21

Mecca Bingo was buzzing as it welcomed customers back into the hall - Credit: Sandra Rowse

“It’s so important to get that social connection again," he added.






