Shopping centre's restaurants and bingo hall welcome back indoor customers
- Credit: Sandra Rowse
Diners enjoyed eating indoors as Covid restrictions further eased this week in the third stage of the government's roadmap out of lockdown.
As of this Monday (May 17), restaurants could seat tables of six people or two households indoors - though gatherings of over 30 people inside remains illegal.
At the Mercury Shopping Centre, manager Spencer Hawken was delighted to see customers sitting down in the mall's eateries again, including Della Continental, Pink Salmon and McDonald's.
He said this would add to customer's "shopping experience", with more options than a takeaway bite.
The centre's Mecca Bingo also reopened this week, serving hot meals every day from 11am to 10pm and hosting a fully-licensed bar.
Spencer said: “For older players, it's particularly exciting because this is their social life, which for the best part of a year has been taken away from them."
“It’s so important to get that social connection again," he added.
