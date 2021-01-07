Premiere Cinemas, Romford, to benefit from £220,255 grant

Published: 12:58 PM January 7, 2021 Updated: 1:01 PM January 7, 2021

Premiere Cinemas in Romford's Mercury shopping centre has been hit worst out of the tenants in the centre. - Credit: Mercury Shopping Centre

Premiere Cinemas, inside the Mercury shopping centre, will be benefiting from the government’s £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund.

It is receiving £220,255.

More than 200 independent cinemas across England are being supported by the fund and in London, total government support for independent cinemas is so far £3,466,490.

Mercury centre manager Spencer Hawken said: "The cinema has been affected by far the worst of all our tenants this year. The restrictions were incredibly tight in an environment where they were already the cheapest cinema for over 30 miles. Factoring in economy cinema and the restrictions was an incredibly tough battle for the business.

"The inability to visit in the usual social groups means that when they were allowed to open their admissions were hit heavily. Then the lack of studio support, companies like Disney refusing to release new films has a secondary impact.

"Receiving this grant means that the cinema will be able to continue to operate once the Covid-19 scenario ends. Many cinemas throughout the country without these grants will most likely close once the country returns to normal.

"Premiere Cinemas now can continue being the best value cinema for many miles."

Independent cinemas will be able to apply for another £14million in grants in the new year as part of the second round of the Culture Recovery Fund.

The Culture Recovery Fund is a package worth £1.57bn to protect cultural, arts and heritage institutions through the pandemic. Many of our much-loved institutions – from theatres, museums and pantomimes – have been able to apply for funding to help weather the impacts of coronavirus.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said: “The magic of film is such an important part of the festive period and this investment will help protect our independent cinemas so they're around for many Christmases to come. Alongside it, the extension of the Film and TV Production Restart Scheme means the UK will be producing even more great content as the cinema industry recovers, keeping us at the forefront of the creative industries.”

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell said: “With the country back in lockdown, I have deep concern for businesses across Romford. I voted against the third lockdown because of these concerns. However, I am pleased to see that the government recognises the damage the restrictions have caused by providing this funding.”