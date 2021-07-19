Nightlife in Romford: Closed clubs most-missed by readers
- Credit: PA
As nightclubs are allowed to reopen on Freedom Day today (July 19), the Recorder asked its readers’ which clubs they wish were still in Romford today.
A total of 224 readers responded - here's what they had to say:
Hollywood's
Hollywood’s had most mentions, with club-goers reminiscing on many good memories at this venue.
The club closed in 2001, but was a hit with partygoers throughout the 1990s.
Celebrities such as Gary Barlow performed at Hollywood’s and the singer took to Instagram to share his “great memories”.
Steve Webb, who used to own Hollywood’s in Romford, went on to launch dance ice bar Evoke in Chelmsford.
Cellar Bar
Receiving the second-highest number of mentions, Cellar Bar was a big hit with readers who agreed it was a great night out.
A Facebook fan page with 74 followers describes it as a “legendary Romford venue where dreams were made".
it says: "A place long since gone but still alive in the memories of those who were there."
Brannnigans
Firefighters were rushed to the former Brannigans site in 2015, when it was boarded up.
The nightclub was demolished in 2016, but the original stonework façade has been kept.
Club-goers recall that it played a good selection of music and Monday night was “a good night out”.
Ritzy’s
A popular spot in the 1990s, Ritzy’s was a venue enjoyed by many readers.
In 1997, when the club was known as Pulse, The Spice Girls performed with admission and a free drink before 11pm.
This club also has a group on Facebook called “bring back Pulse/Ritzy’s nightclub”, where club-goers share their memories of the venue.
Secrets
This nightclub was located on 1 Angel Way in Romford and later became RM1,
Secrets closed in 2003.
Jumpin’ Jaks
Also know as JJ’s, Jumpin Jaks was a success in the 1990s with its live music concept.
Timber walls and ceilings along with neon signage gave the club a unique look that was much-loved.
Retailery
Although not a nightclub, this co-working space in Market Place received a lot of mentions from readers.
Offering a space to eat and socialise in Romford, while focusing on independent traders, the Retailery was known for its Rum and Reggae night and Camp Karaoke.
It announced its closure in December 2018 for February 2019, and reopened under a new name - Heart & Soul.
READ MORE: One year of Covid: How Havering's entertainers and nightclub venues kept entertained during the pandemic