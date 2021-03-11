One year of Covid: Where are Havering's club owners, events organiser and entertainers now?

Published: 7:00 PM March 11, 2021

For people in entertainment and events industries, this also marks a year out of their day job. - Credit: Adriana Elgueta/Akash Verma/Matthew Johnson

This week the Recorder is marking a year since the coronavirus hit Havering and flipped the world upside down.

We're reflecting on how in such a short space of time, our community has changed unrecognisably with its own new glossary of words that we are all too tired of hearing.

For people in entertainment and events industries, this also marks a year out of their day job. But what have they done to support themselves, or just the pass the time? From marketing to chicken nuggets, here's what else they've been getting up to.

Matthew Johnson, owner of Funktion nightclub, North Street, Romford.

Matthew Johnson first bought Funktion in 2018. - Credit: Matthew Johnson

Matthew, 35, from Romford, says that after a year of uncertainty, he decided in February to sell Funktion and invest in a "multi-use" restaurant and bar in Waltham Abbey, Pink Zebra which is set to reopen when restrictions ease.

He said: "Imagining 950 people in close proximity in a post-Covid world is impossible, even if we open but have to slash capacity, the financial ramifications would still be devastating, it just felt like a lose-lose situation.

"My gut told me that it was too risky. If there are more Covid spikes, it's not financially sustainable, so it makes more sense to spend less money on venues that have multi-uses.

"I have still got a Covid mindset with the concern of new virus variants. The government pledged that the November lockdown was the last and it wasn't. Now we have to make our own judgments."

"I am really sad to leave it behind, we literally just started to turn over, pick up momentum and then we just totally flatlined out of nowhere."

Working his way from the bottom, Matthew started DJing in Year 9 in school and later became a club promoter. After 15 years in the industry, he was able to start up Funktion in 2018, his first club venture, in his home town.

To keep himself busy, Matthew has been writing film scripts and completed a horror film and a comedy. He explained that he first got into film by making promo videos for events and over the years, he honed skills in filming, editing and script writing.

Akash Verma, magician, Emerson Park

Akash Verma dazzling crowds at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. - Credit: Akash Verma

The 20-year-old was just beginning to make strides in performing magic for large audiences, appearing at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch, GG2 awards and the House of Lords when the pandemic hit.

He says: "Lots of performers of my generation have turned to TikTok and other social media to continue keeping people engaged, but my strength really is performing on stage and I'm not big into social media so I did find myself at a bit of loose end."

He landed a job digital marketing in June, when it became apparent the virus was here to stay.

"If I've learnt anything, it's to be more resilient and have a back-up to fall on should things go wrong again.

"It did make me think about what other skills I had and marketing seemed right, especially because I could apply that to my magic."

He says that although the pandemic has presented him with an opportunity to learn some important new life skills, magic is his passion, he is still raring to get back out there and start dazzling London with his tricks again soon as restrictions lift.

Reis Esiroglu, owner of Serious Nugs, Upminster

Reis Esiroglu showing us how it's done in the Rising Sun kitchen. - Credit: Adriana Elgueta

Reis, 27, used to market and organise house and techno nights at well-known clubs and festivals, such as Studio 338 in south east London and We Are FSTVL held in Upminster.

Coming from a foodie family - he is the son of the owners of Turkish Kusadasi Taverna in Rainham - he had long fancied the idea of getting involved in festival food trucks and making something new and exciting in the industry.

On being furloughed, he focused his energy in starting up Serious Nugs, "the first food pop-up dedicated to The Nugget" - chicken nuggets.

Many different recipes later, perfecting the crispy nugget and splashing oil around his mother's kitchen, he found residence at The Rising Sun pub, Hornchurch, where the owner offered him the kitchen space as it was going unused during lockdown.

Now, Serious Nugs are selling out every weekend and he has armed a team of 10 onto the nugget production line.





