'A crackin' fella': Love Island Millie's father welcomes Liam into family with party
- Credit: ITV
The winning Love Island 2021 couple have been welcomed home with a party organised by Millie’s dad.
Liam Reardon, 22, and Millie Court, 24, were treated to a party hosted by her father Rob Court.
After travelling back from the Love Island villa in Majorca, the winners of the ITV2 show received a glowing welcome and Rob made sure to capture every moment in a series of photos on Instagram.
Rob said: “Finally got to give Liam the cold beer I have had on ice for him. He's a crackin' fella! Welcome to the family Liam."
Liam responded to say: “Pleasure Rob, thank you for having me in your family."
On another photo, the Court family were pictured together with newest addition Liam.
The pair enjoyed a buffet complete with champagne and a personalised “welcome home Millie” cake, which featured a Fendi pink stiletto and Love Island winner logo on the front.
Enjoying the bespoke addition to the cake, the happy couple were also presented with a bespoke memory book.
This comes after Millie and Liam visited Array in Romford, a restaurant owned by fellow Love Island alumnus Kem Cetinay, who won the series in 2017.
