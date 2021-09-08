News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

'A crackin' fella': Love Island Millie's father welcomes Liam into family with party

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:14 AM September 8, 2021   
From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR7: Ep14 on ITV2 and ITV Hub new episodes are available the

Millie Court is coupled with Welsh bricklayer Liam Reardon - Credit: ITV

The winning Love Island 2021 couple have been welcomed home with a party organised by Millie’s dad.  

Liam Reardon, 22, and Millie Court, 24, were treated to a party hosted by her father Rob Court.  

After travelling back from the Love Island villa in Majorca, the winners of the ITV2 show received a glowing welcome and Rob made sure to capture every moment in a series of photos on Instagram.  

Rob said: “Finally got to give Liam the cold beer I have had on ice for him. He's a crackin' fella! Welcome to the family Liam." 

Liam responded to say: “Pleasure Rob, thank you for having me in your family."  

On another photo, the Court family were pictured together with newest addition Liam.  

You may also want to watch:

The pair enjoyed a buffet complete with champagne and a personalised “welcome home Millie” cake, which featured a Fendi pink stiletto and Love Island winner logo on the front.  

Enjoying the bespoke addition to the cake, the happy couple were also presented with a bespoke memory book. 

This comes after Millie and Liam visited Array in Romford, a restaurant owned by fellow Love Island alumnus Kem Cetinay, who won the series in 2017.



Most Read

  1. 1 Upminster bus collides with stop and wrecks structure
  2. 2 Woman's drink 'spiked' in Brentwood pub
  3. 3 Crash between motorcyclist and van closes Hornchurch road
  1. 4 'Absolutely disgusted’: Litter strewn across Rainham street over weekend
  2. 5 Crackdown on fraudulent misuse of blue badges in Havering
  3. 6 Lower Thames Crossing: All you need to know as consultation deadline looms
  4. 7 'I believe in low taxes': Romford MP questions National Insurance hike
  5. 8 Gallows Corner: Numbers turn out to protest 'outrageous' housing proposal
  6. 9 'Told them weeks ago': Harold Hill mother's plea to repair flood damage
  7. 10 'Let Havering cycle': Protesters to demand investment after year of 'inaction'
People
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rising Sun pub Hornchurch

Two hospitalised after incident at Hornchurch pub - one with head injury

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Hornchurch pub releases clarifying statement

Pub confirms three incidents over bank holiday - one unrelated to venue

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Assault at Hornchurch pub

Police launch investigation into alleged assault outside Hornchurch pub

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Tandoori Lounge

Food and Drink

Romford restaurants awarded best group and best restaurant titles

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon