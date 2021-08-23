News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Romford's Millie Court wins Love Island

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:39 PM August 23, 2021   
From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR7: Ep14 on ITV2 and ITV Hub new episodes are available the

Millie Court is coupled with Welsh bricklayer Liam Reardon - Credit: ITV

A Romford reality TV show contestant has won Love Island.

Millie Court and partner Liam Reardon were voted as the winners of the popular show tonight (August 23), and Millie has decided to split the £50,000 prize with Liam.

On Friday (August 21), betting comparison site Oddschecker showed Millie Court and partner Liam Reardon's odds of winning the series was 10/11.

Prior to that, Millie and Liam were polling at second most likely to win the show, according to analysis by SEMrush.com and Compare.bet.

The couple ranked less popular than Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, who are leading the way with 60.1 per cent of all tweets about them being positive, researchers found.

Millie has previously said that she loves her job of three years, having studied fashion at university.

At the beginning of the series, she told ITV2 she had been single for over a year and is now ready to find 'the one'.

She added: "I’m a very spontaneous and adventurous person.

You may also want to watch:

"I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself.

"I’ve never done anything like this before.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hornchurch's Tandoori Lounge shortlisted for Asian Restaurant Award
  2. 2 Inquest finds Harold Hill man took his own life
  3. 3 Romford's Millie Court second favourite to win Love Island, research finds
  1. 4 Walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic to open at Romford Tesco
  2. 5 Group opposing development of Gallows Corner Tesco nears 1,200 members
  3. 6 Travel disruptions in and around Havering from August 21
  4. 7 Romford's Millie Court wins Love Island
  5. 8 Who is Love Island's Millie Court? Meet the Romford contestant
  6. 9 Best places around Romford for coffee and cake, according to TripAdvisor
  7. 10 Woman dies after falling from Hornchurch block of flats

"I just want to throw myself into it and have fun with it."

TV
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Founder of the Land of Munchies, Louis Norris, stands outside his newest Romford store. 

Retail

'It feels like home': Father opens sweet shop in Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Climate Central tool mapping land projected to be below annual flood level in 2030

Flooding

Map forecasts east London areas at risk of regular flooding by 2030

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The Orange Tree in Havering-atte-Bower. Picture: Google Maps

Food and Drink

TripAdvisor recommended places for Sunday roasts in and around Romford

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Parking at Romford development debated

Planning and Development

Impasse over plan to cut parking at Romford flats after councillor...

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon