Romford's Millie Court wins Love Island

Published: 10:39 PM August 23, 2021

A Romford reality TV show contestant has won Love Island.

Millie Court and partner Liam Reardon were voted as the winners of the popular show tonight (August 23), and Millie has decided to split the £50,000 prize with Liam.

On Friday (August 21), betting comparison site Oddschecker showed Millie Court and partner Liam Reardon's odds of winning the series was 10/11.

Prior to that, Millie and Liam were polling at second most likely to win the show, according to analysis by SEMrush.com and Compare.bet.

The couple ranked less popular than Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, who are leading the way with 60.1 per cent of all tweets about them being positive, researchers found.

Millie has previously said that she loves her job of three years, having studied fashion at university.

At the beginning of the series, she told ITV2 she had been single for over a year and is now ready to find 'the one'.

She added: "I’m a very spontaneous and adventurous person.

You may also want to watch:

"I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself.

"I’ve never done anything like this before.

"I just want to throw myself into it and have fun with it."