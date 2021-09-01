Love Island's Millie celebrates success at Kem Cetinay's Romford restaurant

Published: 12:51 PM September 1, 2021

Millie Court and Liam Reardon joined former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay at Romford's Array - Credit: ITV

The winning Love Island 2021 couple have celebrated their success at a Romford restaurant owned by another star of the reality series.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who won the latest series on ITV, attended Array in Harold Wood.

The restaurant is owned by fellow Love Island contestant Kem Cetinay, who won the series in 2017.

Kem, who officially opened the venue earlier this month, posed with the smiling couple for a picture on social media.

Array's Instagram post thanked Liam and Millie for "stopping by" and said it was a "pleasure" to host them.

The caption added: "It’s only right to have some Love Island alum in the house.

"Congratulations to the 2021 winners."

Millie and Liam arrived back in the UK from Marbella last week, and the pair have been in quarantine separately.

The Romford star posted on Instagram: "Still doesn’t feel real we have been crowned winners of Love Island 2021.

"It’s been a crazy journey but wow what a journey it has been."