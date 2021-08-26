Love Island winner Millie Court returns to UK with partner Liam Reardon

Video

Published: 11:55 AM August 26, 2021

The winners smiled in front of their plane at Stansted Airport - Credit: Jet2holidays

Romford's Love Island winner has returned to the UK.

Millie Court and partner Liam Reardon were voted winners of the popular reality TV show on Monday (August 23), opting to split the £50,000 prize.

The couple have now returned home to London Stansted from the Love Island villa in Majorca, taking time to pose in front of the plane once they arrived safely back in the UK.

Following the winners being revealed on the show's finale, fans celebrated their favourite couple's success.

The pair travelled on a Jet2.com plane - Credit: Jet2holidays

One Facebook user said: "Been routing for them since they met!

"So happy they won."

Another added: "Glad they won, our local girl.

"Hope they stay together."

Love Island winners share a kiss as they return home - Credit: Jet2holidays

Others called Romford girls "the best", and said Millie seemed like a "lovely genuine girl".

Romford local Millie follows in Kem Cetinay's footsteps, who won the show in 2017 and has since opened Array restaurant in Harold Wood.