Kem Cetinay officially opens Array restaurant in Harold Wood

Published: 11:07 AM August 2, 2021

A Harold Wood restaurant owned by a former Love Island winner has officially opened.

Array restaurant, bar and lounge is now fully booked every weekend until December, having opened for reservations last month.

The venue, co--owned by former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, received 5,000 bookings within five hours of opening for them.

Array has replaced the Shepherd and Dog restaurant in Shepherds Hill - Credit: Array/ Posh Cockney PR

Kem, who won the reality TV show in 2017, told the Private Parts podcast last month: “I see how many people message every day for bookings, and we’re not even opening them yet, and it blows my mind."

On Saturday night (July 31), Kem and restaurateur business partner Nadir Gul held their official opening event at the venue.

The guest list included former Love Island contestants Amber Gill, Georgia Steel, Paige Turley, Finley Tapp and Chris Hughes.

Other guests included The Only Way Is Essex star Mario Falcone, Vicky Pattison from reality TV series Geordie Shore, radio and TV host Roman Kemp, and BBC Radio 1 presenter Arielle Free.

The venue has opened in Harold Wood - Credit: Array/ Posh Cockney PR

Owners Kem and Nadir said they are both "proud members" of the local community and were frequent customers at the Shepherd and Dog, which Array has replaced.

The duo claimed they wanted to "use the fundamentals of what The Shepherd and Dog meant to the local people and create a destination in Essex where everyone can go out and enjoy themselves and make memories, all under one roof."

The menu draws on cuisines from around the world - Credit: Array/ Posh Cockney PR

The team explained Array’s interior is inspired by "hot Miami nights" and nightlife at the venue will showcase live singers, performers and DJs.

The menu includes a mix of cuisines and features tuna and salmon ta taki, a Grecian hummus platter, and Pennsylvanian chicken and waffle.

Also on offer are signature cocktails, courtesy of the bar's "master mixologists", as well as live DJ sets and themed nights "to get you in the mood to make memories with people you love".

One cocktail is called ‘Love Island Ice Tea’, a nod towards Kem’s Love Island origins - Credit: Array/ Posh Cockney PR

In June, Kem told ITV's Lorraine Kelly on her show Lorraine he had always been passionate about opening a restaurant.