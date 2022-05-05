Interested in what developments are in the works across Havering?

Here is a round up of some notable planning proposals received or determined in the borough over the last 30 days.

Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.

For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.

Submitted

Hylands Primary School on Granger Way - Credit: Google Maps

What: Permission is being sought to extend the use of the car park at Hylands Primary School for people in the local community.

Plans include the erection of a two-storey primary school building and the creation of a multi-use games area with floodlighting.

Where: Hylands Primary School, Granger Way, Romford, RM1 2RU

When: Application received - April 20 / Target decision date - May 11

Reference: P0645.22

Approved

Thomas Cook on High Street in Hornchurch - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application aims to change the use of a Thomas Cook property in Hornchurch into a Taco Bell.

Where: Thomas Cook Ltd, 138 High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 6QX

When: Notice of approval given - April 27

Reference: P0021.22

Further information: Plans were submitted to the council on January 10 by T Bello Group Limited.

Refused

Plans to replace an indoor gym with office floorspace - as a variation of wider plans already approved on a North Street site - have been refused - Credit: Google Maps

What: This proposal sought to convert an indoor gym into office floorspace as a variation to a scheme already approved in Romford.

Where: 203-221 North Street, Romford, RM11DT

When: Notice of refusal given - April 28

Reference: P0128.22 / Reference for approved scheme: P1181.19

Further information: Plans to demolish the existing buildings to provide four commercial units on North Street and 66 residential units within three buildings was approved in early 2021.

This latter application - to replace an indoor gym with office floorspace - was refused because the proposed loss of gym would "significantly reduce the amenity provision for the future occupiers of the site".

The decision notice issued also stated that this proposal would "erode the enjoyment of the both adult and children from recreational facility which would be available within the site".