Taco Bell asks permission to open at ex-Thomas Cook site in Hornchurch

A vacant Thomas Cook store in Hornchurch could become a new Taco Bell restaurant.

An application was submitted by T Bello Group Limited to Havering Council on January 10.

It asks for permission to change the use of the vacant site in High Street, Hornchurch to the “sale of food, incorporating the installation of a plant and extraction system, and a replacement shopfront, with one internally illuminated fascia sign, and one internally illuminated projecting sign”.

Plans drawn by Hone Edwards Associates state the "mixed restaurant, with hot food takeaway” would be a Taco Bell.

Further drawings done by the design studio shows the planned Taco Bell projecting sign and front shop elevation signage.

Works are suggested to start in March this year and would finish two months later in May.

Proposed hours of opening are from 11am to 11pm every day of the week including Bank Holidays.

A decision will be made in writing by March 7, and the applicant can appeal within six months of this date.

The application can be viewed on Havering Council’s planning portal using reference P0021.22.