Interested in what developments are in the works across Havering?

Proposed building works can have a real impact on the lives of people across the borough.

With that in mind, we've created a round-up of applications submitted or determined by Havering Council over the last 30 days.

Please note that this list is non-exhaustive, and features a proposal on which a decision is due today.

Submitted

St Edward The Confessor Roman Catholic Church - Credit: Google

What: The St Edward The Confessor Roman Catholic Church in Romford wants to knock down a stand-alone hall and double garage on its property to accommodate an extension to the existing main church building and parish hall.

Where: 5 Park End Road, Romford, RM1 4AT

When: March 2 is the target date for a decision.

Reference: L0014.21

The former Thomas Cook store in Hornchurch could be turned into a Taco Bell - Credit: Google Maps

What: The proposal is to turn a vacant Thomas Cook store in Hornchurch into a Taco Bell restaurant and takeaway, open 11am-11pm seven days of the week.

Where: 138 High Street, Hornchurch, RM12 6QX

When: March 7 is the target date for a decision.

Reference: P0021.22

Rejected

Plans to extend Montessori Minds Day Nursery in Romford have been rejected by Havering Council - Credit: Google Maps

What: An extension to the Montessori Minds Day Nursery to manage the lengthy waiting list of families wishing to enrol their children.

The proposal sought to add a two-storey rear extension and three parking bays, as well as employ nine full time staff to take care of 48 children.

Where: 62 Eastern Road, Romford, RM1 3QA

When: The application was rejected

Reference: P2007.21

Further information: The proposals were rejected because it was considered that the rear extension would be an "intrusive and unneighbourly development" because of its depth, height and position close to the boundaries of the site.

It was also concluded that the extension would have an "adverse effect on the amenities of adjacent occupiers".

Plans to build a new office block replacing Elm House in Southend Arterial Road have been rejected by Havering Council - Credit: Google Maps

What: To construct a new office building and storage building alongside a new car parking forecourt.

The proposal also sought to demolish the existing Elm House office building once the new site became operational.

Where: Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch, RM11 3UB

When: The application was rejected on January 13

Reference: P1241.21

Further information: Havering Council refused the proposals as the site is within a Green Belt area, which may only be built upon if the applicant establishes "exceptional circumstances" permitting fresh development.

It was concluded that no such circumstances had been submitted in this case.

To be decided

Plans have been submitted to turn Rise Park's pavilion into a nursery and cafe - Credit: Google Maps

What: The proposal is to turn the unused pavilion in Rise Park into a nursery and café with public toilets, open between 7am-7pm every day. The development - costing up to £2million - would include a sensory room for babies, children's toilets and play area.

Where: The Pavilion, Rise Park, RM1 4XH

When: Havering Council's planning portal advises that a decision is due on this proposal today (January 18).

Reference: P2234.21