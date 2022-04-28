News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Hornchurch school hopes to open car park for community use

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:22 AM April 28, 2022
Hylands Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

Hylands Primary School headteacher, Steve Bowers, has applied for permission to enable the local community to use the school's car park - Credit: Google Maps

A Hornchurch school hopes to open up its car park to the wider public.

An application submitted this month to Havering Council by Steve Bowers, the headteacher at Hylands Primary School in Granger Way, asks for permission to enable the local community to use the school car park.  

The proposal states: “Where the current condition states 'for the accommodation of vehicles visiting the site and shall not be used for any other purpose', change to allow the school to let the car park for wider community use including but not limited to allowing churchgoers to park.”  

It comes after a road nearby to the school was labelled “absolute chaos” and an "accident waiting to happen" by frustrated neighbours.  

A decision on the application is scheduled to be made by July 20 this year.  

The application can be viewed on the council’s planning portal using reference P0645.22.  

