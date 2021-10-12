'Accident waiting to happen': Neighbours on 'traffic carnage' around school

Published: 2:18 PM October 12, 2021

Unhappy resident Kenneth Holdworth, 75, says Globe Road is an "accident waiting to happen". - Credit: Chantelle Billson

A Hornchurch road is "absolute chaos" and an "accident waiting to happen" since a school was built nearby, according to its neighbours.

They say traffic has built up on Globe Road because parents can access Hylands School from an alleyway on the street or by walking to nearby pedestrianised Benjamin Close.

During term time, they cannot drop pupils off next to the school on Granger Way because it is part of the School Streets programme.

On School Streets, traffic is restricted at drop-off and pick-up hours in term time to reduce traffic and improve safety and air quality.

However, people living on Globe Road have claimed the increased traffic is dangerous for pupils.

Globe Road residents are concerned the traffic will cause road accidents - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Havering Council's cabinet member for environment, Cllr Osman Dervish, asked residents to report the issues so they can be looked into.

Kenneth Holdworth, 75, who has lived on the road with his wife Angela, 69, for 50 years, claims they have witnessed "so many near misses" and therefore believe the road is an “accident waiting to happen”.

He said: “It has been a nightmare. The worst problem was in Benjamin Close, however, cameras were installed there which has pushed the problem into Globe Road.

”The air pollution is also really bad."

A pedestrian and cycle zone implemented in Benjamin Close has worsened the traffic issue on Globe Road, according to residents. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Husband and wife Del and Jody Ganly, also believe the pedestrianisation of Benjamin Close has pushed traffic onto their road.

Jody said it is "ridiculous" for people to drive their kids to school when they live "three or four roads away".

She added: "This morning (October 11) a car was sat with its engine running for 15 minutes. Do people not realise they're poisoning the air for their children?

"We live here and when we dust the windows in the morning they're jet black with car pollution."

Kenneth agreed: “You can’t get off your driveway until the school run has finished and parents also park on our driveways."

Traffic building up on Globe Road. - Credit: Del Ganly

Cllr Dervish said parking enforcement is carried out "regularly and prioritised as much as possible around schools".

Lisa Goodchild, 40, who lives on Globe Road, said the problem happens "every day".

She said: "I have lived here for 12 years and this is the worst I have seen it. This morning (October 11) I had to ask the person who was parked in front of my drive to move.

"I should be able to get off my drive without telling people to move."

Globe Road resident Rose Daylon, 74, said the road is often "gridlocked" and her friend, who brings over shopping, can "never ever park".

"If you looked out my window during the school run you would see absolute chaos morning and afternoon, and it is dangerous," said Rose.

Kenneth, Del and Jody, who live next the alleyway which allows children to walk to and from Benjamin Close said it is "too narrow" for the huge number of children passing through it daily. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Cllr Dervish said the school is part of the first phase of the School Streets programme, which the council says was put in place "only after" the council consulted with the school and nearby residents.

A resident who wishes to remain anonymous told the Recorder more needs to be done to tackle the traffic.

She said she "constantly" gets people blocking her driveway and has seen many "near misses", adding: "Traffic is worst when it rains."

The mother of two believes people who live nearby should walk their kids to school: "It is traffic carnage and just a matter of time until a child gets injured.

"People look at you like you're stupid when you say they can't park across a dropped kerb.

"Also, there are people who live in the area yet still choose to drive their kids to school. It is just laziness and they just don't care about how it impacts the residents on this road," she added.

Being unable to get off the driveway is a daily occurrence for people living on Globe Road. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Another man who wishes not to be named claimed the issue with traffic has got "progressively worse" over a seven-year period.

Kenneth said he is looking to start a petition to find a solution to ease the congestion during school pick-up and drop-off hours.

Hylands School has been contacted for comment.