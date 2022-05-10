The second man charged with the murder of Michael Ugwa - pictured - has been remanded into custody following a hearing today (May 10) - Credit: Essex Police

The second man charged with the killing of Rainham father-of-three Michael Ugwa will remain in custody following a hearing today.

Michael, 29, was fatally assaulted at the Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock on the afternoon of April 28.

Muhammad Khan, 54, of no fixed address, Ilford, was arrested on May 5 and subsequently charged with murder and affray.

No pleas were entered during a hearing at Basildon Crown Court today (May 10).

There is not yet a confirmed date for next appearance, though a provisional trial date of April 11, 2023 has been set.

Khan is the second person to be charged with murder, and the third charged overall.

Brandon Lutchmunsing, 19, of Dagenham, has been charged with murder and affray.

Shannon Weston, 20, of Canewdon in Essex, is charged with assisting an offender.

Both appeared before Basildon Crown Court on May 6, where each was remanded in custody until a plea hearing scheduled for July 1.

A 54-year-old woman - arrested along with Khan on suspicion of assisting an offender - has been released under investigation.