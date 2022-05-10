Second man charged with Michael Ugwa killing to remain in custody
- Credit: Essex Police
The second man charged with the killing of Rainham father-of-three Michael Ugwa will remain in custody following a hearing today.
Michael, 29, was fatally assaulted at the Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock on the afternoon of April 28.
Muhammad Khan, 54, of no fixed address, Ilford, was arrested on May 5 and subsequently charged with murder and affray.
No pleas were entered during a hearing at Basildon Crown Court today (May 10).
There is not yet a confirmed date for next appearance, though a provisional trial date of April 11, 2023 has been set.
Khan is the second person to be charged with murder, and the third charged overall.
Brandon Lutchmunsing, 19, of Dagenham, has been charged with murder and affray.
Shannon Weston, 20, of Canewdon in Essex, is charged with assisting an offender.
Both appeared before Basildon Crown Court on May 6, where each was remanded in custody until a plea hearing scheduled for July 1.
Most Read
- 1 Children 'not kept safe' and staff 'oblivious to hazards' : Inadequate-rated nursery retains rating
- 2 Final Havering ward election result announced after three counts
- 3 Havering mayor's parting words as he loses seat in election after nearly 30 years as a councillor
- 4 Investigation launched after secret proposal to sell off libraries and community halls leaked
- 5 Full Havering election results held up as ward ballots to be counted for third time
- 6 Local election 2022: Count suspended as Havering remains no majority borough
- 7 Havering 'aware of complaints' about ward's election count
- 8 Conservative councillor stung by ‘surprise’ of losing seat
- 9 Burglars jailed for violent Upminster burglary where boy, 11, was shot
- 10 Council confirms when £150 council tax rebate payments will begin
A 54-year-old woman - arrested along with Khan on suspicion of assisting an offender - has been released under investigation.