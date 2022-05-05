Two people have been charged - and a further two arrested - after Rainham man Michael Ugwa was fatally attacked at Lakeside last Thursday (April 28) - Credit: Essex Police

Two people have been charged, and a further two arrested, after a man from Rainham was fatally attacked at Lakeside last week.

Michael Ugwa, 29, was assaulted within the food court at the centre shortly before 4.30pm on Thursday (April 28).

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene.

A 19-year-old man from Dagenham - arrested on Monday, May 2 - has now been charged with murder.

Brandon Lutchmunsing, of Grafton Road, has also been charged with affray.

Shannon Weston, 20, of Canewdon, has been charged with assisting an offender.

They are both next due to appear at Basildon Crown Court tomorrow (May 6).

Yesterday - May 4 - Essex Police made two further arrests in Chiswick.

A 22-year-old man from Ilford is being questioned on suspicion of murder and possession of Class A drugs, while a 54 year-old woman from Croydon is in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Michael's mother said in a statement: "Michael was a kind man with a large personality and an even larger heart.

"Within his family, there isn't a single person among us who doesn't have a good story or fond memory of Michael and as we receive the condolences of many people.

"We are humbled by just how many lives he touched during his short stay on this earth."

Essex Police continue to appeal for further information, urging anyone who has yet to come forward to get in touch.

A special portal has been set up where information can be reported - please visit mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020122Q09-PO1

You can also submit a report online at essex.police.uk; alternatively, use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm or call 101.

Please quote incident 750 of 28 April.

To remain anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.