Two people have been charged - and a further two arrested - after Rainham man Michael Ugwa was fatally attacked at Lakeside last month (April 28) - Credit: Essex Police

A Dagenham teenager has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of Rainham father-of-three Michael Ugwa.

Michael, 29, died after being assaulted and stabbed in the food court of the Lakeside shopping centre shortly before 4.30pm last Thursday (April 28).

Brandon Lutchmunsing, 19, of Dagenham, appeared before Basildon Crown Court today - May 6 - charged with murder and affray.

Also before the court was 20-year-old Shannon Weston, of Canewdon in Essex, who is charged with assisting an offender.

Neither defendant was asked to enter a plea to the charges, with each remanded in custody until a plea hearing on July 1.

Essex Police made two further arrests in connection with the investigation on Wednesday (May 4).

A 22-year-old man from Ilford was being questioned on suspicion of murder and possession of class A drugs, while a 54-year-old woman from Croydon was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Further updates on their status are awaited from Essex Police.