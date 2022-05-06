Michael Ugwa killing: Second man charged with murder
- Credit: Essex Police
A second man has been charged with murder following the stabbing of Rainham father-of-three Michael Ugwa.
Michael, 29, was fatally assaulted last Thursday afternoon - April 28 - at the Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene.
Muhammad Khan, 54, of no fixed address, Ilford, was arrested in Chiswick yesterday - May 5 - along with a 54-year-old woman.
He has now been charged with murder and affray and is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court today (May 6).
The woman, who was questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.
Khan is the second person to be charged with Michael’s murder and the third person charged as part of the investigation in total.
Most Read
- 1 Live: Results of the 2022 local elections in east London
- 2 Council confirms when £150 council tax rebate payments will begin
- 3 Election 2022: All the candidates standing in every Havering ward
- 4 Man killed in central London stabbing was from Romford
- 5 Romford car park reports antisocial behaviour spike amid disrepair complaints
- 6 Homes under the Planner: Schemes lodged, approved or refused in Havering
- 7 Michael Ugwa killing: Two charged, two arrested in connection
- 8 Man arrested following Upminister police chase
- 9 Proposal submitted to turn 'loss-making' Hornchurch pet store into all-ages, 34-person tuition centre
- 10 Plans to turn Hornchurch home into short-term housing for four vulnerable families
Brandon Lutchmunsing, 19, of Grafton Way in Dagenham has also been charged with murder and affray.
Twenty-year-old Shannon Weston, of Paddocks Close in Canewdon, has been charged with assisting an offender.
They both appeared at Basildon Crown Court today.
Neither defendant was asked to enter a plea to the charges, with each remanded in custody until a plea hearing on July 1.