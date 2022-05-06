Two people have been charged - and a further two arrested - after Rainham man Michael Ugwa was fatally attacked at Lakeside last month (April 28) - Credit: Essex Police

A second man has been charged with murder following the stabbing of Rainham father-of-three Michael Ugwa.

Michael, 29, was fatally assaulted last Thursday afternoon - April 28 - at the Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene.

Muhammad Khan, 54, of no fixed address, Ilford, was arrested in Chiswick yesterday - May 5 - along with a 54-year-old woman.

He has now been charged with murder and affray and is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court today (May 6).

The woman, who was questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

Khan is the second person to be charged with Michael’s murder and the third person charged as part of the investigation in total.

Brandon Lutchmunsing, 19, of Grafton Way in Dagenham has also been charged with murder and affray.

Twenty-year-old Shannon Weston, of Paddocks Close in Canewdon, has been charged with assisting an offender.

They both appeared at Basildon Crown Court today.

Neither defendant was asked to enter a plea to the charges, with each remanded in custody until a plea hearing on July 1.