News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Michael Ugwa killing: Second man charged with murder

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 3:54 PM May 6, 2022
Dagenham man charged; Ilford man arrested in connection with murder of Rainham man Michael Ugwa

Two people have been charged - and a further two arrested - after Rainham man Michael Ugwa was fatally attacked at Lakeside last month (April 28) - Credit: Essex Police

A second man has been charged with murder following the stabbing of Rainham father-of-three Michael Ugwa

Michael, 29, was fatally assaulted last Thursday afternoon - April 28 - at the Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene.

Muhammad Khan, 54, of no fixed address, Ilford, was arrested in Chiswick yesterday - May 5 - along with a 54-year-old woman.

He has now been charged with murder and affray and is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court today (May 6).

The woman, who was questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

Khan is the second person to be charged with Michael’s murder and the third person charged as part of the investigation in total.

Most Read

  1. 1 Live: Results of the 2022 local elections in east London
  2. 2 Council confirms when £150 council tax rebate payments will begin
  3. 3 Election 2022: All the candidates standing in every Havering ward
  1. 4 Man killed in central London stabbing was from Romford
  2. 5 Romford car park reports antisocial behaviour spike amid disrepair complaints
  3. 6 Homes under the Planner: Schemes lodged, approved or refused in Havering
  4. 7 Michael Ugwa killing: Two charged, two arrested in connection
  5. 8 Man arrested following Upminister police chase
  6. 9 Proposal submitted to turn 'loss-making' Hornchurch pet store into all-ages, 34-person tuition centre 
  7. 10 Plans to turn Hornchurch home into short-term housing for four vulnerable families

Brandon Lutchmunsing, 19, of Grafton Way in Dagenham has also been charged with murder and affray.

Twenty-year-old Shannon Weston, of Paddocks Close in Canewdon, has been charged with assisting an offender.

They both appeared at Basildon Crown Court today.

Neither defendant was asked to enter a plea to the charges, with each remanded in custody until a plea hearing on July 1.

London Live News
Essex Police
Ilford News
Rainham News
Dagenham News

Don't Miss

Simply Wafflez

The Hornchurch restaurant owners who hope to 'overcome stereotypes'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Hubbards Chase

Hornchurch bungalow could be bulldozed to build three houses

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Moor Hall, the site of the proposed development, has been used both as a wedding venue and a home

Education News

Bid to turn wedding venue into SEN learning centre plus three homes

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Romford Town Hall

Local Election 2022 | Exclusive

Police probe alleged fraud in next week's Havering Council election

Charles Thomson

person