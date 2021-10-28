Mourners to host vigil in Harold Hill park for lost teenage boys

Published: 12:47 PM October 28, 2021

This Friday, there will be a vigil at Central Park in Harold Hill for the two boys who lost their lives in an incident in Brentwood last weekend. - Credit: Lacey Rigby

A vigil mourning the loss of two teenage boys who died last weekend is set to be held in Harold Hill.

To honour the lives of the two boys, who died following an alleged incident in Brentwood last Sunday and cannot be named for legal reasons, people are invited to attend a candle-lit vigil at Central Park from 6pm onwards on October 29.

Organiser Lacey Rigby said: "We need to come together in honour of these two young lads."

In remembrance of each boy, blue and green ribbons have been tied to the fencing of the park.

The vigil will start at 6.30pm at the Dagnam Park Drive entrance.

Essex Police were called to a reported incident in Regency Court at around 1.30am on Sunday (October 24).

They found three people injured, with the two teenage boys losing their lives.

Eight people were initially arrested on suspicion of murder; a 19-year-old man has since been charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Frankie Watson, of Baker Street, Orsett, was remanded before appearing at Southend Magistrates’ Court yesterday (October 27).

It has been confirmed to the Recorder that this case is now before Basildon Crown Court, and this newspaper awaits an update on the proceedings.

A 20-year-old man from Grays and a 21-year-old man from South Ockendon, who were also arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail until November 19.

A 40-year-old man from Brentwood has been released under investigation.

Det Ch Insp Andy Clarkson, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, is leading the investigation.

He said: “We understand there will naturally be shock and concern within the community after such a tragic loss of life.

“But, at this stage, we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public."

The deaths have also rocked the Brentwood community, with a Halloween event intended to take place this weekend cancelled as a result of the tragedy.



