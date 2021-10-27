News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Brentwood Halloween event cancelled following tragic deaths

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:26 PM October 27, 2021   
Halloween event brentwood cancelled

A Halloween event intended to take place in Brentwood this weekend has been cancelled after two teenage boys recently lost their lives in the town. - Credit: Essex Police

A Halloween event set to take place in Brentwood this weekend has been cancelled after two teenage boys lost their lives in the town.

Creepy Crown Street was set to run this Saturday (October 30) but has been called off after an incident in Regency Court saw two boys die.

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with both deaths and will appear in court today (October 27). 

Scheduled to go ahead as of last Friday, a spokesperson for Brentwood Council has now confirmed the event has been cancelled.

This decision has been made alongside a group of local retailers, including Natasha Radford who owns the Chicken and Frog bookshop. 

She said: "Our deepest sympathies go to the family and friends of those affected by this terrible incident.

"The community is naturally shocked and saddened by what has taken place.

You may also want to watch:

"Therefore we did not consider it appropriate to go ahead with our weekend plans.

"We will continue to ensure that Crown Street remains at the heart of the community so we can all support each other moving forward."

Most Read

  1. 1 Eight arrested on suspicion of murder following death of two teens
  2. 2 'Important' ATMs removed from Romford shopping mall
  3. 3 Two in hospital after crash in Upminster involving 'stolen' van
  1. 4 Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?
  2. 5 Upminster chef named best in the country with award
  3. 6 Post delays reported in Harold Hill as Royal Mail confirms staff shortages
  4. 7 End 8am scramble to secure GP appointments, watchdog warns
  5. 8 Men questioned and 200 hours of CCTV seized after boys killed in Brentwood
  6. 9 Liverpool Street to Shenfield line suspended as person hit by train
  7. 10 Brentwood deaths: Teen charged with double murder to appear in court

Two associated events in Ingatestone and Shenfield will go ahead.



Halloween
Brentwood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan arrives at Custom House in London to ride the Elizabeth line for first ti

Andrew Rosindell

Romford MP slams Crossrail delay as it will miss Queen's platinum jubilee

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
School streets

Education News

Consultations open on rolling out school streets to 12 new sites

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Hornchurch coffee shop Casa Mia

Food and Drink

Coffee shop apologises for 'mis-post' offering kitten as Christmas prize

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Romford M&S

Video

Romford’s M&S staff go viral with Thriller dance TikTok video

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon