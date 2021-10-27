Brentwood Halloween event cancelled following tragic deaths

Published: 5:26 PM October 27, 2021

A Halloween event intended to take place in Brentwood this weekend has been cancelled after two teenage boys recently lost their lives in the town. - Credit: Essex Police

A Halloween event set to take place in Brentwood this weekend has been cancelled after two teenage boys lost their lives in the town.

Creepy Crown Street was set to run this Saturday (October 30) but has been called off after an incident in Regency Court saw two boys die.

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with both deaths and will appear in court today (October 27).

Scheduled to go ahead as of last Friday, a spokesperson for Brentwood Council has now confirmed the event has been cancelled.

This decision has been made alongside a group of local retailers, including Natasha Radford who owns the Chicken and Frog bookshop.

She said: "Our deepest sympathies go to the family and friends of those affected by this terrible incident.

"The community is naturally shocked and saddened by what has taken place.

"Therefore we did not consider it appropriate to go ahead with our weekend plans.

"We will continue to ensure that Crown Street remains at the heart of the community so we can all support each other moving forward."

Two associated events in Ingatestone and Shenfield will go ahead.








