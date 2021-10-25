News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Eight arrested on suspicion of murder following death of two teens

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 10:59 AM October 25, 2021   
Police

Police presence will continue in the Brentwood area today (October 25) following the death of two teens on October 24. - Credit: Essex Police

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after two teenage boys died in Brentwood yesterday (October 24). 

Essex Police said they were called to Regency Court at around 1.30am on October 24, where they found three people injured.  

Two of those died, while the third was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.  

The police are now investigating and forensic post-mortem examinations will be carried out.  

Regency Court

Police are urging anyone who saw anything in Regency Court, Brentwood, between 1am to 2am to come forward to speak to them. - Credit: Essex Police

Det Ch Insp Andy Clarkson, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, led the investigation through the night and confirmed it will continue throughout today (October 25).  

You may also want to watch:

He said: “We understand there will naturally be shock and concern within the community after such a tragic loss of life. 

“But, at this stage, we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies after car crash near Upminster
  2. 2 Romford’s M&S staff go viral with Thriller dance TikTok video
  3. 3 Brentwood attack: CCTV appeal after man repeatedly kicked in head
  1. 4 How Romford are you? Test yourself with our quiz
  2. 5 Disruptions to watch out for in and around Havering next week
  3. 6 New social housing allocation system for Havering approved
  4. 7 Eight arrested on suspicion of murder following death of two teens
  5. 8 Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines
  6. 9 Still no progress on plans for new health hub at St George's Hospital site
  7. 10 Man 'wraps metal chain around woman's neck' in Hornchurch park attack

“We know there were a number of witnesses to this incident and I would urge anyone who saw anything in Regency Court and the roads around it in central Brentwood between 1am and 2am to come forward and speak to us if you have not already done so.” 

Regency Court

Regency Court in Brentwood. - Credit: Essex Police

Ch Insp Mark Barber said there will continue to be a “highly visible police presence” in Brentwood throughout the day.  

He added: “I am acutely aware that this incident will shock many throughout the community.  

“My officers will be there throughout the day – they will be there to reassure you and keep you safe. If you have any concerns or information on the incident then, please, do not hesitate to come forward and speak to them.” 

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information on it should call 101 with incident reference 125 of October 24. 

Brentwood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two men were taken to Queen's Hospital after a van overturned on the A13 this morning

Plane crash in Upminster sees man taken to hospital as a priority

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
School streets

Education News

Consultations open on rolling out school streets to 12 new sites

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Hornchurch coffee shop Casa Mia

Food and Drink

Coffee shop apologises for 'mis-post' offering kitten as Christmas prize

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Too few officers have passed their advanced driving tests

Man charged with multiple child exploitation offences to stand trial

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon