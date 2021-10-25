Eight arrested on suspicion of murder following death of two teens

Published: 10:59 AM October 25, 2021

Police presence will continue in the Brentwood area today (October 25) following the death of two teens on October 24. - Credit: Essex Police

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after two teenage boys died in Brentwood yesterday (October 24).

Essex Police said they were called to Regency Court at around 1.30am on October 24, where they found three people injured.

Two of those died, while the third was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The police are now investigating and forensic post-mortem examinations will be carried out.

Police are urging anyone who saw anything in Regency Court, Brentwood, between 1am to 2am to come forward to speak to them. - Credit: Essex Police

Det Ch Insp Andy Clarkson, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, led the investigation through the night and confirmed it will continue throughout today (October 25).

He said: “We understand there will naturally be shock and concern within the community after such a tragic loss of life.

“But, at this stage, we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public.

“We know there were a number of witnesses to this incident and I would urge anyone who saw anything in Regency Court and the roads around it in central Brentwood between 1am and 2am to come forward and speak to us if you have not already done so.”

Regency Court in Brentwood. - Credit: Essex Police

Ch Insp Mark Barber said there will continue to be a “highly visible police presence” in Brentwood throughout the day.

He added: “I am acutely aware that this incident will shock many throughout the community.

“My officers will be there throughout the day – they will be there to reassure you and keep you safe. If you have any concerns or information on the incident then, please, do not hesitate to come forward and speak to them.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information on it should call 101 with incident reference 125 of October 24.