Brentwood deaths: Teen charged with double murder to appear in court

Published: 9:25 AM October 27, 2021

Two boys died after an alleged incident in Regency Court, Brentwood at around 1.30am on October 24 - Credit: Essex Police

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the deaths of two teenage boys in Brentwood and will appear in court today (October 27).

The two boys died after an alleged incident in Regency Court at around 1.30am on October 24.

Frankie Watson, 19, of Baker Street, Orsett has been remanded to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court today (October 27) charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 20-year-old man from Grays and a 21-year-old man from South Ockendon, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail until November 19.

A 40-year-old man from Brentwood has been released under investigation.