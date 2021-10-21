Consultation on Collier Row crash hotspot to close tomorrow

Published: 12:16 PM October 21, 2021

The consultation on plans to make a Collier Row crash hotspot safer is set to close tomorrow (October 22).

Proposals to improve the junction of Mawney Road and White Hart Lane were made public at the start of the month.

The clamour for stronger safety measures has arisen as a result of multiple crashes in recent years, with the Mawney Road home of Tracy Jones among the worst affected.

Those calls were heeded by Havering Council in August.

Locals have until tomorrow to comment on the proposals, which include introducing speed tables outside Mawney Road numbers 391/392/394 Mawney Road and 3/5 on White Hart Lane.

A guardrail - from 405 Mawney Road around the corner onto White Hart Lane - is also mooted.

Additionally, changes are proposed to both the street and existing chevron signs.

Responses to the consultation will be discussed at the highways advisory committee meeting on November 16.

Send all comments to schemes@havering.gov.uk.