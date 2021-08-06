Collier Row crash hotspot set for stronger safety measures

Published: 11:07 AM August 6, 2021

As of March this year, four cars have crashed into the Collier Row home of Tracy Jones and family. - Credit: Tracy Jones

A junction in Collier Row that has seen a number of crashes is set for a safety revamp, it has been confirmed.

The junction where Mawney Road meets White Hart Lane saw five crashes in the 18 months prior to April.

The Recorder reported in March that the Jones family was reaching "breaking point" as a result of cars crashing into their Mawney Road home four times in a year-and-a-half.

At the time, mum-of-two Tracy Jones said: "Four times our home has been damaged. I worry about the people that walk along the side of my house and for my own family’s safety."

Speaking in April, Mawneys councillor Jason Frost said that there was no agreement over what is "appropriate to improve safety" at the site.

Cllr Frost has been amongst those working and campaigning to change this, with Cllr Osman Dervish able to confirm a breakthrough.

The cabinet member for environment said: “We fully understand the concerns of residents and road users around the dangerous actions of others.

Cllr Osman Dervish said plans have been developed to introduce extra safety measures at the Mawney Road and White Hart Lane junction in Collier Row. - Credit: Tracy Jones

“We have listened to residents’ concerns and have developed plans to install additional road safety measures. These include improved signage, speed reduction features and safety barriers."

Cllr Dervish added that residents will be contacted shortly regarding the "proposed scope of work and timeframe".

Also pleased by the progress is Cllr Frost, who told the Recorder: "My colleagues and I promised residents that we would keep fighting to secure a more robust set of road safety measures at this location following the latest series of incidents.

"It has been a bit of a slog, but we are very pleased to have now been successful in these negotiations with the highways department.

"We hope the residents at this location will approve of the now enhanced safety proposals for this junction."

The councillor also thanked residents for their patience during this campaign, reserving particular praise for "the Jones family and their near neighbours".

Tracy said she is reserving judgment until she knows the exact plans, but does consider the move a positive one: "Having had four cars crash into my property, I’m hoping whatever measures they put in place will protect us and prevent any further accidents."



