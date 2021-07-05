News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kem Cetinay overwhelmed with bookings as Romford's Array to open 'in weeks'

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:31 AM July 5, 2021   
Kem Cetinay arriving for the ITV Palooza held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.

Romford's Kem Cetinay of Love Island is due to open Array in two weeks - Credit: PA

Love Island winner Kem Cetinay has confirmed his Romford restaurant will open in two weeks.

Kem, who won the reality TV show in 2017, is set to open Array restaurant, bar and lounge on Shepherds Hill. 

He told the Private Parts podcast: “I see how many people message every day for bookings, and we’re not even opening them yet, and it blows my mind. 

“But I love hospitality, greeting people, that’s why I wanted to do something like this.” 

The Love Island star from Romford has been working on his new project at the former Shepherd and Dog restaurant in Harold Wood for more than a year now.

Kem admitted he didn’t know much about business before starting his new venture. 

He said: “I didn’t know as much about business as I do now. 

“And when you talk too much, it can bite you back in the arse. 

“It’s better to sit and soak and then talk when it’s important. 

  Kem Cetinay overwhelmed with bookings as Romford's Array to open 'in weeks'
“I don’t have knowledge on business, I’m learning as I’m going.” 

He added: “Don’t get too emotionally attached to the business. 

“I think that’s one thing I learnt - I got seriously emotionally attached, and it affects your working relationship with the business and everyone around it. 

“It’s a business, at the end of the day, not a person. It’s not someone that can love you back.” 

