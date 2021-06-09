Published: 11:32 AM June 9, 2021

Love Island Kem Cetinay, right, with his mother Figen Cetinay, said Array will open soon - Credit: Olgun Sadik

A reality TV star is set to open a "fine dining" Romford restaurant in the next three weeks.

Love Island's Kem Cetinay will open the Array Restaurant, Bar and Lounge, replacing the Shepherd and Dog pub in Harold Wood.

Kem told ITV's Lorraine Kelly on her show Lorraine that he was opening the "fine dining grill restaurant" with a family friend.

He said: "We're building a huge, huge restaurant in Essex, with 400 seats.

"I know it's really random but it's something I've always been passionate about.

"It gave me a chance in lockdown to knuckle down, I bought the pub two years ago and now we're here, opening in three weeks. It is pretty surreal."

Speaking four years on from winning Love Island in 2017, Kem said he feels like a "veteran" of the show.

"I always say to people, just try and enjoy it, because I know it sounds quite cliché but it is just a bit of fun, and I think if you overthink it, it becomes more complicated than it needs to be."

He said he had no regrets about being on the show, and it had changed his life "for the better".