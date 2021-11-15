Kem Cetinay's Array to open jungle-themed shisha lounge
- Credit: Array/ Posh Cockney PR
Array Romford is set to open a walk-in shisha lounge this weekend.
The Shepherds Hill restaurant, owned by former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, recently announced that the Bayou lounge will welcome guests from Saturday (November 20).
When Array opened in August, it received 5,000 bookings within the first five hours of trading.
The lounge promises an "endless stream of premium shisha, live acts and delicious treats from our chefs and mixologists".
Promotional material promises a "jungle paradise" which will offer the "perfect place to cool off and forget about the world outside".
Alongside premium Shisha, a menu of halal bites and refreshing cocktails and mocktails will complement the live performances from DJs and musicians.
The restaurant has also opened its Christmas bookings, with "hearty roast dinners, festive cocktails and Christmas tunes galore" available in the Winter Wonderland-inspired restaurant.
The four-course set menu includes glazed goat's cheese, salt and pepper calamari and coal-fired lamb chops.
Most Read
- 1 Early morning blaze at derelict Romford house
- 2 Debenhams Romford: Shopping mall opening date delayed
- 3 All aboard: Nautical seafood restaurant to open in Hornchurch
- 4 Travel round-up for Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham
- 5 Take a look around £7.5m critical care unit being built at Queen's Hospital
- 6 The number of Covid patients at Queen's and King George hospitals this week
- 7 Family butchers opens new branch in Gidea Park in time for Christmas
- 8 Ground broken on 175-home Hornchurch retirement village
- 9 Former office manager admits stealing over £26,000 from charity
- 10 Four jailed after foiled cannabis factory break-in