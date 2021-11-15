News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do >

Kem Cetinay's Array to open jungle-themed shisha lounge

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 6:50 PM November 15, 2021
Kem and restaurateur business partner Nadir Gulofficia

Former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay (r) is launching a walk-in shisha lounge - Credit: Array/ Posh Cockney PR

Array Romford is set to open a walk-in shisha lounge this weekend.

The Shepherds Hill restaurant, owned by former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, recently announced that the Bayou lounge will welcome guests from Saturday (November 20).

When Array opened in August, it received 5,000 bookings within the first five hours of trading.

The lounge promises an "endless stream of premium shisha, live acts and delicious treats from our chefs and mixologists".

Promotional material promises a "jungle paradise" which will offer the "perfect place to cool off and forget about the world outside".

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay and his restaurateur business partner Nadir Gul have officially opened the doors to Array Essex

Romford's Array offers an eclectic mix of international cuisine - Credit: Lyle Böenke for Posh Cockney

Alongside premium Shisha, a menu of halal bites and refreshing cocktails and mocktails will complement the live performances from DJs and musicians.

The restaurant has also opened its Christmas bookings, with "hearty roast dinners, festive cocktails and Christmas tunes galore" available in the Winter Wonderland-inspired restaurant.

The four-course set menu includes glazed goat's cheese, salt and pepper calamari and coal-fired lamb chops.

Most Read

  1. 1 Early morning blaze at derelict Romford house
  2. 2 Debenhams Romford: Shopping mall opening date delayed
  3. 3 All aboard: Nautical seafood restaurant to open in Hornchurch
  1. 4 Travel round-up for Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham
  2. 5 Take a look around £7.5m critical care unit being built at Queen's Hospital
  3. 6 The number of Covid patients at Queen's and King George hospitals this week
  4. 7 Family butchers opens new branch in Gidea Park in time for Christmas
  5. 8 Ground broken on 175-home Hornchurch retirement village
  6. 9 Former office manager admits stealing over £26,000 from charity
  7. 10 Four jailed after foiled cannabis factory break-in
London Live
Days Out Guide
Food and Drink
Romford News
Havering News
Harold Wood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Backstreet Boys TikTok video

London Live | Video

Romford M&S Backstreet Boys TikTok video viewed over 200,000 times

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
St George's health and wellbeing hub CGI

Planning and Development

Multi-million pound community health hub gets council approval

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Fish and chips made the top 50! Niall Carson/PA Wire

Food and Drink

21 of the best places for fish and chips in east London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The former Barking and Dagenham College building could become a car showroom

Planning and Development

Car showroom plan for former college mechanical centre

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon