Former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay (r) is launching a walk-in shisha lounge - Credit: Array/ Posh Cockney PR

Array Romford is set to open a walk-in shisha lounge this weekend.

The Shepherds Hill restaurant, owned by former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, recently announced that the Bayou lounge will welcome guests from Saturday (November 20).

When Array opened in August, it received 5,000 bookings within the first five hours of trading.

The lounge promises an "endless stream of premium shisha, live acts and delicious treats from our chefs and mixologists".

Promotional material promises a "jungle paradise" which will offer the "perfect place to cool off and forget about the world outside".

Romford's Array offers an eclectic mix of international cuisine - Credit: Lyle Böenke for Posh Cockney

Alongside premium Shisha, a menu of halal bites and refreshing cocktails and mocktails will complement the live performances from DJs and musicians.

The restaurant has also opened its Christmas bookings, with "hearty roast dinners, festive cocktails and Christmas tunes galore" available in the Winter Wonderland-inspired restaurant.

The four-course set menu includes glazed goat's cheese, salt and pepper calamari and coal-fired lamb chops.