Pretty suburbs in and around Havering

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:45 PM July 21, 2021   
St Thomas' Church in Noak Hill

St Thomas Church in Noak Hill. - Credit: John Hercock

Havering has plenty of pretty suburbs close at hand.

It's a borough crammed with character and full of quaint beauty spots.

Check out our list of the prettiest villages on your doorstep.

Havering-atte-Bower

Bower House in Havering-atte-Bower. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Bower House in Havering-atte-Bower. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Situated just over three miles from Romford, Havering-atte-Bower is home to listed buildings and luscious parks.

The Grade I listed Bower House remains in the area, as does The Round House - a Grade II listed building.

Havering-atte-Bower is also surrounded by Havering Country Park, Bedfords Park and Pyrgo Park.

The Village Green lies in front of the parish church of St John the Evangelist, with the old stocks remaining in situ until this day.

Visit the Green by taking the 375 bus from Romford.

Wennington

A small marshland village to the very south of Havering, Wennington lies within a Green Belt area.

Among its most known landmarks is the Grade II listed St Mary and St Peter's Church.

It is also close to Rainham Marshes, a wildlife haven owned by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

Though more easily accessed by car or by a train to Rainham station, Wennington can be reached from Romford by taking the 252 and 372 buses.

Cranham

On the eastern side of the borough, Cranham lies between Upminster and the M25.

One of its key features is Cranham Marsh, an important site within Cranham's conservation area which boasts an array of wildflowers.

In keeping with the theme, it is also home to Cranham Brickfields, which is designated by the Greater London Authority as a Grade I Site of Borough Importance for Nature Conservation.

Travel from Romford to Cranham by taking the Overground to Upminster, followed by either the 248 or 346 buses.

Noak Hill

Perched in the far north-east corner of Greater London, the village's name has been translated to mean "at the Oak tree".

A distinctive feature of this area is the remaining thatched cottages, many of which - including Rose Cottages, Holly Tree Cottage, Old Keepers Cottage and Thatched Cottage - are Grade II listed.

To get to Noak Hill, take a Transport for London (TfL) train to Harold Wood, followed by the 256 or 294 bus.

Buses also run direct from Romford to Wincanton Road.

North Ockendon

North Ockendon was the scene of a family feud over ownership of North Ockendon Hall. Picture: Paul B

North Ockendon churchyard - Credit: Archant

The only village in Greater London outside the M25, North Ockendon became part of Hornchurch urban district in 1935.

A main landmark is the Grade I listed church of St Mary Magdalene, which dates back to the 14th century.

North Ockendon has a smaller population compared to its Thurrock-dwelling neighbour South Ockendon, meaning it has maintained its rural feel.

Travel from Romford to North Ockendon by taking the Overground to Upminster, followed by the 370 bus.



