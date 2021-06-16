Six green spaces to enjoy in Havering
- Credit: Peter Stremes
As the weather starts to brighten, we’ve put together a selection of some of Havering’s green spaces to discover this summer.
Whether it’s a family day out or romantic picnic for two, there’s plenty to explore over the coming months.
Havering Country Park
Located in the north of the borough, the country park covers an area of 165 acres and includes both open grassland and dense wooded areas.
It also hosts the second largest plantation of wellingtonia trees in the country.
Pedestrian access only from Clockhouse Lane, Wellingtonia Avenue and Pinewood Road.
Bedfords Park Walled Garden
Bedfords Park Walled Garden is a community garden in Romford, run by Havering Council and The Friends of Bedfords Park.
Most Read
- 1 Firefighters fight car alight in Romford
- 2 Thunderstorms, heavy rain forecast as Met Office issues yellow warnings
- 3 From 100 steps to 10,000: Romford woman tackles serious health issues by losing third of body weight
- 4 Romford neighbours' outrage over ‘bonkers’ £20,000 council bill
- 5 'We had no idea how big he was': 11lb 4oz baby born at Romford hospital
- 6 Delta variant accounts for majority of Covid cases in much of east London
- 7 BID installs wall of evergreen plants to ‘welcome people’ to Romford
- 8 London Stadium to host mass Covid-19 jabs event for north east Londoners
- 9 Love Island star Kem Cetinay says Romford's Array to open 'in three weeks'
- 10 Steve Allen: 'Oxford students should vote on Magdalen pronunciation instead'
The garden even grows its own fruit and vegetables which you can buy - check its Facebook page for more information.
Broxhill Road, Havering-Atte-Bower RM4 1QH
Dagnam Park
The large park offers open fields, ancient woodland and ponds.
It’s the perfect place for bird watching or picnics.
Settle Road, Harold Hill RM3 9XR
Clockhouse Gardens
This three-acre garden in Upminster hosts a small lake, often visited by Canada geese and swans.
A manor house used to reside on the site, but was demolished in 1924, and the surviving clock house is a Grade II listed building.
St Mary's Lane, Upminster RM14 3DH
Harrow Lodge Park
For active children, Harrow Lodge Park is a must.
It’s Havering’s largest urban park, and boasts a lake with pedal boats for hire and two children’s play areas.
Hornchurch Road, Hornchurch RM11 1JR
Raphael Park
With sports pitches, tennis courts, ornamental gardens, a lake and a restaurant, there’s something for everyone here.
The bandstand is used for performances from the Barking Concert Band and The Salvation Army Band.
Main Road, Romford RM2 5EB
*Check opening times before you travel