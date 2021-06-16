News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Six green spaces to enjoy in Havering

Sally Patterson

Published: 9:49 PM June 16, 2021   
Trees surrounding the Raphael Park lake

Raphael Park lake - Credit: Peter Stremes

As the weather starts to brighten, we’ve put together a selection of some of Havering’s green spaces to discover this summer. 

Whether it’s a family day out or romantic picnic for two, there’s plenty to explore over the coming months. 

Havering Country Park 

Havering Country Park

Havering Country Park - Credit: Havering Council/ Havering Digital Team

Located in the north of the borough, the country park covers an area of 165 acres and includes both open grassland and dense wooded areas. 

It also hosts the second largest plantation of wellingtonia trees in the country. 

Pedestrian access only from Clockhouse Lane, Wellingtonia Avenue and Pinewood Road. 

Bedfords Park Walled Garden  

Bedfords Park Walled Garden

Bedfords Park Walled Garden - Credit: Havering Council/ Havering Digital Team

Bedfords Park Walled Garden is a community garden in Romford, run by Havering Council and The Friends of Bedfords Park. 

The garden even grows its own fruit and vegetables which you can buy - check its Facebook page for more information. 

Broxhill Road, Havering-Atte-Bower RM4 1QH

Dagnam Park 

Dagnam Park deer

Dagnam Park - Credit: Havering Council/ Havering Digital Team

The large park offers open fields, ancient woodland and ponds. 

It’s the perfect place for bird watching or picnics. 

Settle Road, Harold Hill RM3 9XR 

Clockhouse Gardens 

Clockhouse Gardens

Clockhouse Gardens - Credit: Havering Council

This three-acre garden in Upminster hosts a small lake, often visited by Canada geese and swans. 

A manor house used to reside on the site, but was demolished in 1924, and the surviving clock house is a Grade II listed building. 

St Mary's Lane, Upminster RM14 3DH  

Harrow Lodge Park 

Harrow Lodge Park

Harrow Lodge Park - Credit: Havering Council

For active children, Harrow Lodge Park is a must.  

It’s Havering’s largest urban park, and boasts a lake with pedal boats for hire and two children’s play areas. 

Hornchurch Road, Hornchurch RM11 1JR

Raphael Park 

Raphael Park

Raphael Park - Credit: Havering Council/ Havering Digital Team

With sports pitches, tennis courts, ornamental gardens, a lake and a restaurant, there’s something for everyone here. 

The bandstand is used for performances from the Barking Concert Band and The Salvation Army Band. 

Main Road, Romford RM2 5EB 

*Check opening times before you travel

Havering News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
