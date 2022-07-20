Firefighters at the scene of a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London. London Fire Brigade declared a major incident due to "a huge surge" in blazes across the capital amid the 40C heat - Credit: PA

A “secure” rest centre has been established by Havering Council for Wennington residents affected by yesterday’s fire.

As temperatures exceeded 40C for the first time across the UK, a “major emergency” was declared by the London Fire Brigade due to multiple fires breaking out in the capital.

This included a grass fire in Upminster which blew smoke across the M25 and a blaze in Wennington, the latter of which has destroyed at least eight homes.

The London Ambulance Service said the total number of people taken to hospital may not be known until this morning.

The scene of the blaze in the village of Wennington, east London - Credit: PA

Lizzie Pittman from Aveley in Essex described the outbreak as “your worst nightmare”.

She works at stables by the roundabout and was looking after five horses that were evacuated.

Lizzie said: “This is your worst nightmare. You can see it getting closer and closer.

"People are losing their houses, but that’s bricks and mortar. People are losing their livestock.”

An initial rescue centre was established at a nearby Premier Inn, but Havering Council has since set up a separate rest centre further away from the site of the blaze.

Havering Council leader Cllr Ray Morgon said: “As we continue to respond to the tragic fires that have ripped through Wennington today (July 19), we are doing all we can to help those affected.

“We have now opened a rest centre to help any residents who have been evacuated and are unable to go to family or friends’ homes.

Havering Council leader, Cllr Ray Morgon - Credit: Havering Council

"After spending the afternoon there to help out and support those affected, I have to say how devastated I am for all those people and we will do all we can to help them rebuild their lives.

“I want to thank the brave firefighters who remain on the scene as well as those council officers who will work through the night and in the days ahead to support.

“In the meantime, we need local people to help us in this vital work by being sensible and not doing anything to add extra pressure on our already stretched ambulance, fire and police services.

"Please also continue to avoid the area if at all possible.”

Andrew Blake-Herbert, Havering Council chief executive, also issued a statement last night: "We need people to avoid the Wennington area if at all possible and need local people to keep doors and windows closed to protect from smoke and ash."