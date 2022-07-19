Live

Over 100 firefighters are tackling a grass fire in Pea Lane, Upminster - Credit: Google

Over 175 firefighters are tackling a grass fire in Upminster, as smoke billows over the M25.

About three hectares of a cornfield and some scrubland is currently alight in Pea Lane.

The London Fire Brigade's (LFB) 999 control officers were alerted just over half an hour ago at 11.23am, and have since taken more than 80 calls to the blaze.

Smoke from the Pea Lane, #Upminster fire affecting the #M25 south of J29 https://t.co/5iOXJ32nBr pic.twitter.com/s7g7eJ7ScN — BBC Radio London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) July 19, 2022

Crews from Hornchurch, Harold Hill, Wennington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene with 30 engines, along with colleagues from Essex Fire and Rescue Service.

The risk of grass fires grows as temperatures do, and the LFB has already attended more than 1,430 grass and open land fires across the city this year.

With prolonged periods of hot weather, there is a concern these numbers will rise.

Common causes of grass blazes include carelessly discarded cigarettes or matches as well as rubbish left lying around such as glass bottles, which can start fires by magnifying the sun’s rays.

Reduce the risk of fire by making sure rubbish and cigarettes are properly disposed of.