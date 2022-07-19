News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Smoke blows over M25 as 175 firefighters tackle Upminster grass fire  

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:57 PM July 19, 2022
Updated: 3:08 PM July 19, 2022
Over 100 firefighters are tackling a grass fire in Pea Lane, Upminster

Over 175 firefighters are tackling a grass fire in Upminster, as smoke billows over the M25.

About three hectares of a cornfield and some scrubland is currently alight in Pea Lane.

The London Fire Brigade's (LFB) 999 control officers were alerted just over half an hour ago at 11.23am, and have since taken more than 80 calls to the blaze.

Crews from Hornchurch, Harold Hill, Wennington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene with 30 engines, along with colleagues from Essex Fire and Rescue Service.

The risk of grass fires grows as temperatures do, and the LFB has already attended more than 1,430 grass and open land fires across the city this year.

With prolonged periods of hot weather, there is a concern these numbers will rise.

Common causes of grass blazes include carelessly discarded cigarettes or matches as well as rubbish left lying around such as glass bottles, which can start fires by magnifying the sun’s rays. 

Reduce the risk of fire by making sure rubbish and cigarettes are properly disposed of.

