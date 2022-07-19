Live
100 firefighters at Wennington blaze as 'major incident' declared
- Credit: LFB
Around 100 firefighters are currently at the scene of a major fire in Wennington.
The blaze - which reportedly broke out on The Green just before 3pm this afternoon - appears to have spread into a residential area.
It is one of multiple fires currently raging across the capital as a result of the ongoing heatwave, which has seen temperatures in the UK exceed 40C for the first time.
The situation has led both the London Fire Brigade (LFB) and Havering Council to declare a "major incident".
Over 175 firefighters are currently tackling a grass fire in Upminster, while 60 are at the scene of an outbuilding fire in Wembley.
Elsewhere, eight fire engines are on the scene of a similar incident on Ballards Road in Dagenham, while firefighters battled a significant blaze in Hornchurch overnight.
More to follow.