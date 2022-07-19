Live

A fire has broken out on The Green in Wennington - Credit: LFB

Around 100 firefighters are currently at the scene of a major fire in Wennington.

The blaze - which reportedly broke out on The Green just before 3pm this afternoon - appears to have spread into a residential area.

It is one of multiple fires currently raging across the capital as a result of the ongoing heatwave, which has seen temperatures in the UK exceed 40C for the first time.

The situation has led both the London Fire Brigade (LFB) and Havering Council to declare a "major incident".

We have declared a major incident as firefighters battle several significant fires across the capital during today’s record-breaking heatwave. For the latest on those, follow this account @londonfire https://t.co/1ThCGrc33K pic.twitter.com/Tp4J0l2Zkr — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 19, 2022

Over 175 firefighters are currently tackling a grass fire in Upminster, while 60 are at the scene of an outbuilding fire in Wembley.

Elsewhere, eight fire engines are on the scene of a similar incident on Ballards Road in Dagenham, while firefighters battled a significant blaze in Hornchurch overnight.

A major incident has been declared as a result of a number of fires in the borough.



We’re advising residents to stay at home, if possible, keep your windows closed and avoid the Wennington area.



Here are some of the ways you can stay cool and safe: https://t.co/9K79rOREcf pic.twitter.com/JFXuFGtULU — Havering Council (@LBofHavering) July 19, 2022

More to follow.