News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Gallery

'Devastating': Multiple homes destroyed in fire on UK’s hottest day on record

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 1:13 PM July 20, 2022
The scene of a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London. London Fire Brigade has declared a m

Multiple homes were destroyed in the fire in Wennington, Havering - Credit: PA

Images of blackened homes and firefighters tackling the flames in Wennington show the extent of the damage caused by the blaze. 

Yesterday (July 19), temperatures across the UK exceeded 40C for the first time and multiple large fires broke out in the capital, forcing the London Fire Brigade (LFB) to call a “major incident". 

In the village of Wennington near Rainham, the fire has destroyed a number of homes and other buildings. 

A rest centre has been established by the council, providing support to those affected. 

Firefighters at the scene of a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London. London Fire Brigade

Firefighters attending the fire in Wennington yesterday, July 19 - Credit: PA

The scene of a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London. London Fire Brigade has declared a m

The scene of the blaze in the east London village - Credit: PA

Jon Cruddas, MP for Dagenham and Rainham, has attended the scenes both in Wennington and Dagenham, where another fire broke out

He described the scene in Wennington as “devastating”, and said his office is working with Havering Council to provide support for those impacted. 

“I want to pay full tribute to the professionalism and bravery of firefighters who had to cope with tackling the blazes in temperatures of 40C," he said. 

“I also want to say to all those who do not see climate change as a problem or who actually deny that it is happening, wake up.

"As a nation, we have to urgently put in place the measures to arrest climate change.” 

The scene of a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London. London Fire Brigade has declared a m

London Fire Brigade declared a major incident due to "a huge surge" in blazes across the capital amid the 40C heat - Credit: PA

The scene of a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London. London Fire Brigade has declared a m

Examples of some of the damage caused to homes in Wennington - Credit: PA

Emergency services at the scene of a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London. London Fire Br

Emergency services at the scene of the blaze - Credit: PA

Firefighters at the scene of a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London. London Fire Brigade

Jon Cruddas, MP for Dagenham and Rainham, paid tribute to the 'professionalism and bravery of firefighters' - Credit: PA

A blaze in the village of Wennington, east London. London Fire Brigade has declared a major incident

A view of the smoke coming from the homes affected by the fire - Credit: PA

Drone picture of the blaze firefighters are fighting in Dagenham

Drone picture of a fire in Dagenham with the Wennington blaze in the background - Credit: Dean Marsh

Three of the fires raging in London on July 19, in Dagenham, Wennington and Dartford

Drone picture of fires across London, including the Wennington blaze in the distance - Credit: Dean Marsh


Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

A closed Wagamama in Greenwich, London, during England's third national lockdown to curb the spread

Wagamama set to open in Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Council workers empty bins in Sunningdale, Berkshire .

Havering Council

Havering waste collection times changed due to heatwave

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Brentwood Road

Landlord's application to raze and rebuild Romford garages approved

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Residents surround a car

'Peed off' residents wish 'dumped' car happy birthday after year on road

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon