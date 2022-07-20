Gallery
'Devastating': Multiple homes destroyed in fire on UK’s hottest day on record
- Credit: PA
Images of blackened homes and firefighters tackling the flames in Wennington show the extent of the damage caused by the blaze.
Yesterday (July 19), temperatures across the UK exceeded 40C for the first time and multiple large fires broke out in the capital, forcing the London Fire Brigade (LFB) to call a “major incident".
In the village of Wennington near Rainham, the fire has destroyed a number of homes and other buildings.
A rest centre has been established by the council, providing support to those affected.
Jon Cruddas, MP for Dagenham and Rainham, has attended the scenes both in Wennington and Dagenham, where another fire broke out.
He described the scene in Wennington as “devastating”, and said his office is working with Havering Council to provide support for those impacted.
“I want to pay full tribute to the professionalism and bravery of firefighters who had to cope with tackling the blazes in temperatures of 40C," he said.
“I also want to say to all those who do not see climate change as a problem or who actually deny that it is happening, wake up.
"As a nation, we have to urgently put in place the measures to arrest climate change.”